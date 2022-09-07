Alabama Grocers award $38,750 in scholarships for 2022/23 academic year

Morris

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation (AGEF) recently awarded $38,750 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Alabama Grocers Association (AGA) member companies for the 2022/23 academic year. These included 22 AGEF funded scholarships, 12 Piggyback Scholarships, and 5 Endowed Scholarships for a total of 39  scholarships awarded. 

Joshua Morris is the Haleyville area scholarship recipient.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.