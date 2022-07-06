Lawrence Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program begins this week

The Lawrence County Public Library began its 2022 summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” this week with a kickoff party at the Moulton Lions Club on Tuesday.
Registration for the reading program opened last week, according to Library Director Rex Bain. Children from toddlers to seventh grade may sign-up to participate in a reading log and earn prizes and books during the July reading event.
The Library’s kick-off party and other summer reading events throughout the program are free to attend, Bain said. Each summer reading event will take place at the Moulton Lions Club on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. The 2022 summer reading log opened July 5 and will close July 28.
Program schedule and presenters:
• July 12: Oakville Indian Mounds
• July 19: Rise Raptor Project, Inc.
• July 26: Magician David Thompson
The summer reading events, prizes and books for all ages are made possible with support from the United Way and the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library, Bain said.
For details about all summer reading events, visit the website at myLCPL.org or call 256-974-0883.
