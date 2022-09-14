Fire chief aims to teach CPR to all Moulton employees

Phillips

Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips hopes his department can train all city employees and many area residents how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and the City Council gave him the go-ahead to try.

“I would like to have 100% participation from the city employees, but realistically I am hoping to get 90% participating in the class,” Phillips said after Monday night’s Moulton City Council meeting. “I am shooting for a goal of about 30% of our citizens signing up for the training. Once we get the training started and get the word out, more people will participate.”

