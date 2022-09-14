Fire chief aims to teach CPR to all Moulton employees

Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips hopes his department can train all city employees and many area residents how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and the City Council gave him the go-ahead to try.
“I would like to have 100% participation from the city employees, but realistically I am hoping to get 90% participating in the class,” Phillips said after Monday night’s Moulton City Council meeting. “I am shooting for a goal of about 30% of our citizens signing up for the training. Once we get the training started and get the word out, more people will participate.”
He said the free 2½-hour training session will be conducted at the fire station on Court Street and each class will be limited to about 15 students. He is planning the initial classes to begin in November with class times at 8 a.m., 6 p.m. and on weekends to accommodate schedules.
“I feel this is something we needed to do to help save lives,” he said. “I have heard of cities teaching it to businesses but I haven’t heard of other cities doing what I am proposing.”
Phillips said his department has a certified instructor, and the program won’t be a significant cost to the city.
“The only cost to the city will be the CPR cards for those attending,” he said. “We have everything else, mannequins and other equipment.”
He said all first responders in the county are CPR certified.
District 1 Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys, a registered nurse and nursing instructor, called Phillips’ proposal “a good idea.”
“I think all of our employees ought to be certified,” she said. “I don’t think it should be mandated but that we should encourage our employees to take the class. Everybody should know CPR.”
The council also approved Phillips’ request to purchase five automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and have them placed at City Hall, Deer Run Golf Course, Moulton Recreation Center and at each of the two concession stands at the ballfields. He said the total cost for the AED machines will be $6,900. The Parks and Recreation Department will pick up 60% of the AED cost.
“It’s something we’ve looked at and something that is needed,” said Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel. “We have a lot of grandparents who visit our park to watch their grandkids play ball. They also play pickleball at the recreation center and walk through the park. It will be well worth the money we spend on these devices.”
In other business, the council approved:
• A job description for a water distribution supervisor for the water department.
• Building inspector Renay Saint to attend a flood management conference Oct. 16-19 at Perdido Beach at a cost of $920.
• Golf Course Manager Myron Bohannon to attend the Turf Expo in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Oct. 23-27 at a cost of $896.
• Assistant District Attorney Bob Lang to replace Callie Waldrep as city prosecutor on Dec. 1. Waldrep was elected to become the next Lawrence County circuit judge.
• Its first budget hearing to be held Monday. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
