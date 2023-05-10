After city employees voiced concerns about the rising cost of city insurance premiums, Moulton plans to adjust its employee insurance plan during its next council meeting.
The adjusted plan will add $7,159 to the city’s current insurance payments and take effect June 1.
Under the new plan, each city employee’s “employee-only” policy will be covered by the city. Any additional coverage – spouse, children, or family – will be 65 percent covered by the city. The employee will cover the other 35 percent.
The new employee-only rate is $510. The new employee plus spouse rate is $1,020. The adjusted plan will pay $510, then cover 65 percent of the additional $510 for an employee’s spouse.
Previously, the city fully covered its employee insurance on employee-only policies. But if an employee had additional coverage, the city only covered 65 percent of the total cost.
The adjusted plan would decrease employee payments on spouse, children, and family coverage by $179 per month.
Currently, if an employee has family coverage, they pay $509 per month. That number would decrease to $330 under the adjusted plan.
Though health insurance rates are increasing at least $50 for each plan, city employees will pay less per month than last year if the proposal is approved.
“Now what they’re proposing is paying the employee-only amount for everybody,” said city clerk Deroma Pepper. “Then any additional cost would be paid 65 percent by the city and 35 percent by the employee.”
A representative for BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama was present to discuss the plan; she was joined by most of the police department staff, who supported the adjusted plan.
"With everything we've looked at," said Police Chief Craig Knight, "we've determined that Deroma has come up with a great plan for us."
