Speake Jr. Beta Club welcomes new members

Pictured are: Front row from left: Tanner Hobbs, Tristan Evans, Tyde Lambert, Evan McWhorter, Kamryn Melson, Justice Robinson, Weston Peebles; second row: Mrs. Fredricks (sponsor), Travis Hobbs, Lillian Woods, Hope Travis, Trever Hayes, Troy Salazar, Leno Fonseca Ramos, Gabriella Priebe, Alyssa Merrell. Not pictured: Luke Coker, Ronin Crosier, Victor Lara, Cora McDonald, Kennedy Owens.

