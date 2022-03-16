Courtland updates paid sick leave policy for town employees

After tabling the issue for two months, Courtland Town Council approved paid sick leave for the town’s full-time employees in a regular council meeting on Monday.
The decision was approved 4-0 with Place 4 Councilman Lee Hitt not present for the meeting.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles had twice recommended updating the town’s current employee policy to allow full-time employees to accrue sick or personal leave according to hours worked per shift.
The decision approved on Monday will allow full-time employees who work eight-hour shifts to accrue up to eight hours of sick leave per month, full-time employees on a 10-hour shift schedule will accrue 10 hours of sick leave per month, and 12-hour shift employees will accrue 12 hours of sick or personal time a month.
“We don’t have a problem with people laying out or missing work, and we don’t have abusers of our policies. We’ve got people coming to work and working longer hours than they should work because we need them, and they care about the town,” Peebles said.
She said providing employees with an opportunity to accrue additional sick leave will help the town maintain its workforce and recruit workers.
“I know what other towns are paying. We can’t compete with them right now,” she said.
Place 5 Councilman Farrell Hutto agreed.
“I think it’s something we really do need to consider doing so we may keep our employees,” he said.
The decision comes after Hitt expressed concern about costs to the town budget and moved to table the vote during the Council’s February meeting. Lee first suggested all full-time employees accrue up to eight hours of sick or personal leave regardless of the employees’ shift schedules before rescinding his motion and requesting the issue be tabled a second time.
“This might cost the town a little more, but it’s saving us in the long run too,” Peebles said. “I’m not going to bring anything before you that we cannot afford at that time. It’s just something we can do to keep happy employees and give them a little something to make them feel appreciated.”
On Monday, the council also granted Police Chief Dennis Sharp approval to implement a counseling program for the town’s first responders. Sharp is awaiting more information, but the program, known as Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance Peer Support, may eventually offer mental counseling services to Courtland’s police officers and firefighters.
“It should be offered to first responders—whether you’re a police officer or a firefighter, especially after a traumatic incident,” he told the council. “The job exposes (us) to things that from a mental aspect, really take a toll on the mind and body after long periods of time. I feel you, as the governing body, have an obligation to provide these services.”
Sharp said the program—the first of its kind to be implemented inside Lawrence County—would not require town employees and volunteers to attend counseling. For those who wish to participate, counseling sessions would be offered to firefighters and police officers for free or for reduced cost every three months or every six months.
Town Clerk Vickie Jackson said the program will serve two police officers employed by the Courtland Department, including Chief Sharp, and around 13 to 15 firefighters who serve with Courtland Volunteer Fire Department.
She said the resolution passed on Monday would require the town to pay insured employees’ deductibles at the time of each bi-annual or quarterly counseling session, as employees utilize the service.
For volunteer firefighters who are not insured, Jackson said the town would pay for those counseling sessions every six months or every three months, depending on program specifications. She said the cost is yet to be determined, but the monies to fund the program will come from funds Courtland receives from driving school fees.
In other business, the council tabled a vote concerning the pickup and disposal of cut limbs and other vegetative debris.
According to Jackson, the town once offered the pickup service to Courtland residents, but the town was advised against burning vegetation after the Alabama Department of Environmental Management began enforcing a burn ban in forested areas across the state.
According to the Alabama Forestry Commission, ADEM regulations restrict non-agricultural burns during the months of May, June, July, August, September and October. Those regulations apply to Lawrence, Morgan, Baldwin, Dekalb, Etowah, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery, Russell, Shelby and Talladega counties.
The restrictions prevent the Town of Courtland from moving vegetation and burning it, else the town could face hundreds of dollars in fines, according to Jackson. She said the town has the option of picking up limbs and transporting to the county’s landfill, which will then impose fines on the town per tonnage.
“Utility customers can take their light bill to the landfill, and they will accept the limbs and debris for free,” Peebles added. “The town will be charged for dumping limbs and vegetation, and we just can’t afford to extend that service at this time.”
Place 3 Councilman Stacy Hughes was in favor of providing the service to Courtland residents regardless of the cost to the town, arguing that some elderly and homebound residents aren’t able to transport debris to the county landfill.
“We’ve tabled it for four of five months now,” he said. “I’ve had 40 phone calls asking what we’re going to do about it. I think it’s time to move on it.”
Hutto made the motion to table the decision. “Our hands are tied,” he said. “We need to come up with something that works for the community, and if we can find somewhere to take the limbs, I’m good with that. If we have to take them to the dump, we’re pretty well going to have to charge (the residents) something.”
Council members also approved $600 repair and maintenance costs for Roy Coffey Park ballfields to mend fencing at the park. Courtland Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.