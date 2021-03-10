Longtime Lawrence commissioner dies

Former Lawrence County Commissioner Bradley Cross was remembered as a loyal friend and faithful representative of District 3 after his death Thursday at his home. He was 82.
Cross served four terms on the commission and in 2018 decided not to seek reelection.
When International Paper left the county in 2014, Cross played a role in steering the county in difficult financial times, his colleagues said. The county was forced to trim its workforce and office hours when revenue dwindled from job losses and decreases in the idled plant’s property tax.
“Bradley and I were the last of the old Democrats in the county,” said former District 1 Commissioner Mose Jones Jr. “We became friends, and he helped make some difficult decisions when this county didn’t have any money.”
District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool agreed. “Everybody on the commission had to learn to say no. Bradley was a good man and he helped us get through some difficult times. We are in better shape today because of the actions we took when he was on board.”
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said he’ll always remember Cross for his loyalty to the county.
“Bradley was a good man who served the county he loved,” Burch said. “His quick wit and love for his own family was known to all. Our thoughts and prayers extend to his wife Gayle and daughters Kendra and Brandi.”
Former Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell was saddened by Cross’ passing.
“I considered him a friend, and he always worked well with me on projects, even when we didn’t have money,” he said. “If I ever needed anything, he would always try to help. He always supported my department.”
County Administrator Heather Dyar-Rose said Cross’ personality was unequaled in the county.
“Bradley never met a stranger and treated everyone fairly,” she said. “He was a longtime servant to the residents of Lawrence County.”
Visitation was from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service followed. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gayle.
