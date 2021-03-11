Former Moulton resident lives a vividly rewarding life; The Dr. Alice Holt Hardin Morgan story

Part 1 of a 2-part series
Dr Alice Holt Hardin Morgan was born one month late by C-section in Decatur. She was delivered by her Chenault uncles and cousins, Dr Frank, Dr John, and Dr Sidney Chenault. Her mother Alice Britnell Chenault Hardin was told to pick out clothing for the baby to be buried in. She never felt her baby move during her pregnancy, and they could not tell if the child was alive. Mother and baby stayed in the hospital for weeks. Little Alice cried louder than the younger babies and woke them up. It was touch and go for a while, but the mother and baby pulled through the ordeal. After six months Alice B tried to pick up little Alice and fell in the floor with her.
Little did any of them know that the baby who came that night would later be welcomed in the presence of kings and queens, swim the seas around the world, and become one of the most brilliant minds to ever come from Lawrence County. At the time, she was just little Alice Holt Hardin.
Her name came from her grandmother Laura Alice Chenault, her mother Alice Britnell, and her father William Holt whose mother’s maiden name was Holt. Her brother was also given their father’s name.
Some of you may not have known Alice Holt, but you may remember her mother as a school teacher and her father as county supervisor for Farmers Home Administration.
Alice was quite the tom boy climbing trees, getting on the roof of their home, skating, and playing ball with the neighborhood children on East Street. She and Holt rode their bicycles all over town with Rebecca Alexander Smith, David Alexander, Joyce Stewart Cole, and Art Slaton. They frequently brought groceries home from Thrasher’s grocery in the baskets on their bicycles.
Dolls were abandoned about the first grade, but Brownie Scouts and later Girl Scouting became important to a group of girls in town. In the ninth grade Doris Chitwood directed her in dissecting her first frog. Don Chitwood stimulated her interest in biology and required science fair projects. Moulton grocery store owner, Cecil Thrasher, and others helped her catch salamanders that she used to cut off their limbs and tails to watch them regenerate as a part of her science project. Franklin Roberson further encouraged her interest as he taught her chemistry and physics.
Alice won fourth place at the regional science fair in Florence in the tenth grade, then first place in the regional science fairs in the 11th and 12th grades, earning her a trip to the national science fair in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she won 4th place. As a senior she won first place in the regional science fair and a trip to the national science fair in Baltimore, Maryland where she received an American Medical Association (AMA) award in 1964.
Her senior class trip to Washington, DC occurred the same time as the Baltimore science fair, and she could not attend both. Science won out, but much later she would be able to live twice in Washington D.C. while attending classes at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology (AFIP) studying head and neck pathology. While attending classes at AFIP she stayed at Gallaudet University and saw hearing impaired students at the infirmary.
After high school graduation Alice was one of 26 students selected by the National Science Teachers Association to attend the International Youth Science Fortnight in London, England, hosted by Prince Charles in 1964. “Lectures there stimulated further interest in science and included talks about thalidomide birth defects that occurred in children whose mothers took this drug,” recalled Alice. “Prostheses developed to help these children become more functional made a lasting impression on me.”
Alice also has a great love for music. She started piano lessons in the third grade and organ lessons in the eighth grade and continued those until graduation from LCHS. Practicing took up several hours a day. She played piano for the glee club with Herbert Leigh, including many funerals, and played organ with Ruth Posey Cox accompanying her on piano at First United Methodist Church through high school and when home from college. She also played organ at First United Methodist Church in Cullman.
Moulton resident Joyce Cole recalls Alice as being younger than Herself, “ I got to know her when we were Girl Scouts. She was always interested in learning about everything, just as she is now. When Curtis and I married we moved across the street from the Hardin family while Alice was still at home. We enjoyed getting to know and love the family. Both Alice and her mom played piano. After all these years I still miss hearing the sounds of those beautiful melodies floating across the street to us. If Alice had wanted to choose a different career path she could have been a concert pianist.”
Alice graduated from Lawrence County High School as valedictorian of the class of 1964. Larry Jacobs who followed in his father’s footsteps and became a veterinarian was salutatorian. Alice attended Florence State College for a year, and then transferred to Auburn University where she received General Motors and Auburn University Scholarships and graduated magna cum laude from the School of Agriculture with a BS degree, majoring in Zoology. On campus she was recognized as being intelligent, focused and dedicated. She received a three-year NDEA Title IV fellowship to further her studies. In 1971 she received a MS degree in Physiology.
While working on the degree in zoology, her favorite courses were in invertebrate zoology. These courses required catching lizards, frogs, salamanders, snakes, and turtles for credit later to be released. One night at Auburn, she and her roommate went out in the rain to collect herptiles. They picked up tree frogs on the road or whatever they could find. After getting back to the dorm, her roommate who was afraid of all critters thought she had the courage to touch one of the collected tree frogs in the jug. When she tried to touch the moving frogs, she jumped and let out about 30 green and gray tree frogs and bull frogs. They went everywhere, even clinging to the walls and ceiling. Each frog had to be recaptured.
Another episode involved a bad-tempered brown water snake she caught at Smith Lake while fishing with Gary Legg and his father Roosevelt. She grabbed the snake by its tail in the water and was swinging it over her head until Roosevelt got a bucket to put it in. She put it in a snake bag her mother had made and took it back to Auburn. Alice thought it would be okay in her snake bag in the bathtub until she could take it to the lab the next morning. “Unfortunately, that did not work out, and the snake got loose and tried to go down the drain,” Alice said. “I had to grab it by the tail, pull it out of the drain, avoid being bitten, and put it back in the bag, sealing the hole it had created,” she chuckled.
Her life was not entirely taken over by salamanders and music, though. When she was fifteen, she attended a Boy Scout Camporee with her parents to see her brother, Holt, be tapped out for the Order of the Arrow. Another scout wanted to meet her. She dated him for several years. Later, she went to a scout meeting in Decatur where her friend introduced her to Don Morgan. They did not like each other initially. Don dated several of her friends on double dates. Later Alice often rode from Auburn to Cullman with Don, where her parents picked her up. Over time their friendship grew and gradually they started dating as seniors and during graduate school.
Don studied Architecture, graduated with a degree in Building Construction and started a master’s program in City and Regional Planning. He joined the Air Force and served five and a half years, first as an aircraft maintenance officer at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, and later as one of thirteen Air Force Liaison officers for the Boy Scouts and other youth agencies chartered by the U.S. Congress. Alice and Don were married while she was working on her master’s degree in Animal Physiology and doing research for her thesis. At the same time, Don was going through aircraft maintenance training. They have celebrated their fifty-first wedding anniversary.
Don camped with his Father’s scout troop before he started elementary school, and he has been involved in scouting since he was eight years old. He is an Eagle Scout and Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow. He was trained as a professional scouter during his Air Force assignment, and also served on two regional scout staffs as a United States Air Force Liaison for the Boy Scouts of America, and he is now in his 67th year with scouting.
Don went to many national and international scouting events, chaperoning numerous scouts. He served for ten years as a voting member of the U.S Olympic Committee representing scouting. In the early seventies the National Explorer Olympics were held at Colorado State University, and Jesse Owens was there to work with and inspire the Explorers. At the time Alice and Don did not realize Jesse Owens was from Lawrence County. “Later, Nancy Shelton asked me to meet with Jesse Owens family at her home when they were in town for the dedication of the Jesse Owens Park and Museum,” recalled Alice.
In 1988, they chaperoned the youth contingent to the Olympics in Seoul, Korea. “That was an exciting venture with explorers from across the USA,” they both agree. “We were able to attend the opening and closing ceremonies and numerous Olympic and cultural events arranged for the youth,” Alice recalled.
As Liaison Officer stationed in Fort Worth, Don traveled to all Air Force bases in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and parts of Colorado, Utah and Mississippi. Alice accompanied Don on many of his trips to the bases. They often had to drive more than 300 miles between one base and the next. She drove all night while he slept so that he could be at the next base commander’s office by 8:00 am the next morning. Since they were on the road so much for visiting Air Force bases and Boy Scout events, they invested in a motor home. “We put over 50,000 miles on it since we traveled two weeks out of each month,” she laughed.
On one of their trips, Alice spotted a tarantula and had Don turn the motor home around on a two- lane Texas road. She kept the tarantula as a pet and had to catch insects to feed it.
While stationed in Texas, Alice became a docent with the Ft. Worth Zoo that sponsored a zoo explorer post. They worked with the post and zoo personnel and went on exploring and zoo activities, including collecting, hiking, camping, and visiting other zoos in the area. On one zoo trip to Reel Foot Lake with the Explorers, they found a rare Louisiana pine snake that was taken back to the zoo to be placed in the herpetology collection there. They also accompanied the Explorers and zoo personnel on backpacking trips in Big Bend, Yellowstone, Grand Tetons, Bridger Wilderness, and Rocky Mountain National Parks. In Rocky Mountain National Park, they camped in five feet of snow. Alice was the only one with dry boots since she only knew to step only where someone had stepped before her.
Due to their dedication to the Scouting community, the couple was chosen to receive an award that only a handful of people have received. The honor of Baden-Powell fellows, named for the founder of World Scouting that started in England, was bestowed upon Alice and Don. It was an impressive and prestigious event. The award was presented to them by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. This extraordinary event made a lasting impression on the couple. Having their dedication and years of service to the Scouting community recognized was indeed an honor. The ceremony was a moving reward for them. Not bad for two kids from rural Alabama!
In 1973 Alice’s mother had a heart attack and was diagnosed with diabetes and a breast mass at the same time. Alice dropped everything and came back to be at her side and help her father. Her mother was in intensive care for several days. Once transferred to the floor, Dr. Sam Hollobaugh wanted a family member staying with her in the room. Alice’s father could not stay due to health issues, and her sister-in-law who was pregnant, throwing up and losing weight was also unable to help. Alice’s brother Holt had to work, so it was up to Alice to stay with her mother. Alice stayed awake for five days until her brother could relieve her on weekends. This went on several weeks until her mother could go home.
Alice stayed in Moulton most of the next seven months caring for her parents. Her mother’s breast mass was diagnosed as cancer, and she underwent a radical mastectomy at UAB. Her mother lived three more years and died in 1976.
In 1974 Alice started work on her PhD in Anatomy at UAB, while Don was still at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas. She found a house to rent in Gardendale and began classes.
Four years later, Alice started medical school. Due to her vast knowledge and experience, she was able to teach her own classmates in the gross anatomy, histology, and neuroanatomy labs.
One Sunday they were attending church in Moulton when her father started having chest pain and broke out in a sweat. He had had cardiac problems and atrial fibrillation for years. They took him to the ER where he had a full cardiac arrest and was unresponsive for more than five minutes. He never fully recovered from that. He tried to remain independent and had a lady help in the house and cook for him, but he kept forgetting to take his medication and had several admissions to the hospital. Mr. Hardin stayed with them part of the time in Gardendale and later stayed in their house in Cullman where ladies cared for him his last year of life. He died of a heart attack in 1980 on the night before Alice was to take her required part one national board exam for medicine the next morning.
It was a two-day exam lasting eight hours each day. Don and Holt, Alice’s brother, decided she could not do more to help her father. They felt that Alice should take the exam even though it would be emotionally trying, and were concerned that she might not do as well as expected. She took the first day of the exam and went to the funeral home that night, and then back for the second day of the exam. She returned the next day for her father’s funeral in Moulton.
Next week in Part Two; Does Alice pass the test ? Read more about one of Lawrence County’s celebrated figures.
