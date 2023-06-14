Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during the University of Alabama’s spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. A recent economic analysis found that a degree from the University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.
Delanie Compton of Moulton received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Arts
Heather Grimes of Danville received the following degree(s): Master of Business Administration
Chandler James of Trinity received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Science in Education
Sarah Sawyer of Hillsboro received the following degree(s): Master of Accountancy
Terri Smith of Mount Hope received the following degree(s): Bachelor of Arts
