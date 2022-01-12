Moulton man, woman arrested after officers recover stolen vehicle

A Moulton man and woman have been arrested on theft charges after a stolen vehicle was recovered at an area Dollar General last week, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Dakota Brooke Hanvy, of County Road 177, is charged with first-degree theft of property, and Jimmy Lynn Letson is charged with fourth-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following the New Year’s Day incident.
On Jan. 1, Moulton Police responded to reports of shoplifting in progress at a Dollar General in the Wren community, the report from Police Chief Craig Knight said.
When MPD officers Adam Lentz and Shane Burkett arrived on scene, the two officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of a car that had been reported stolen just two hours earlier, Knight said.
“Upon further inspection, it was confirmed that it was the stolen vehicle. Two occupants were inside the car, including the family member (suspected of stealing the car),” Knight said in the report.
“The suspected family member, Dakota Brooke Hanvy, confirmed that she had, in fact, stolen the vehicle from the victim that reported the crime. Ms. Hanvy was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail, without incident.”
Knight said the second occupant was not charged with any crime and was permitted to leave the scene. Once Hanvy and the vehicle were secured, officer Burkett was advised by Dollar General employees that another suspect was shoplifting.
Letson ran out of the back of the store through an emergency exit but was pursued and apprehended in the parking lot, Knight said.
During his capture, Letson was found in possession of a backpack and other stolen items from the store. Officers also found two syringes in Letson’s pocket.
“One of the syringes contained a clear liquid substance that was identified as Methamphetamine,” Knight said. “Mr. Letson had also been a passenger in the stolen vehicle that was recovered. He was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail without further incident.”
Hanvy was booked into the jail with bond set at $2,500, according to the report. Letson had bond set at $3,500.
