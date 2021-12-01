Seasons greetings from Moulton

Local artist Nikki Warren was seen putting the final touches on painted Christmas decorations in downtown Moulton this week. Warren was commissioned by the city to paint holiday scenes in the windows of shops and buildings along the square and throughout downtown. Warren said her work will continue this week as she begins painting window displays along Court Street eastward towards Alabama 157. 

