A bridge replacement project on Alabama 101 in Lawrence County will see a portion of the highway closed beginning next week, according to authorities.
Starting Monday, Feb. 21, Big Nance Bridge, located north of Town Creek at 22968 Alabama 101, will be closed, Lawrence County EMA announced on Tuesday.
The replacement project is expected to take at least 12 months, according to Alabama Department of Transportation spokesperson Seth Burkett, who represents ALDOT’s Northern Region.
Motorists traveling south on Alabama 101 towards Hatton will be detoured to Lawrence County 150. The route will take drivers to Alabama 20/U.S. Alt. 72, which runs west through Town Creek from the County Road 150 intersection in North Courtland.
“County Road 150 to Alabama 20 (and vice versa) is the official detour route, which commercial traffic is required to use,” Burkett said. “I would say expect that closure and detour to be in place about a year.”
Burkett said the routine bridge replacement project is being contracted by The Bridge Builders of Alabama for $4,255,701.
