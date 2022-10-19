As part of a commitment to keep the residents of the community healthy, the Lawrence County Health Department will be offering a Flu Vaccine Clinic, Friday, October 21, 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (while supplies last).
The clinic will be located at the Lawrence County Health Department, Moulton, AL. No charge to those with Medicare and BCBS (Please bring insurance cards). $5 for uninsured, however no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
