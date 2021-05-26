The U.S. Postal Service of Moulton is holding a food drive until Saturday, May 29, to benefit local families in need.
The postal service is collecting non-perishable food and pantry items at two locations. Donors may drop off canned goods and other non-perishable items at Foodland on Alabama 157 or at the Post Office on Court Street in downtown Moulton.
Postal worker Skyluer Williams, who is heading this year’s annual food drive, said the drive is usually sponsored and organized at the national level, but was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
She said donations accepted this year will still go to Lawrence County’s Good Samaritan non-profit organization. “It all stays local,” Williams said.
Drop boxes will be available at Moulton Foodland and the City Post Office until Saturday. For residents who live inside Moulton city limits, she said the postal service will collect donated items from residents’ mailboxes on May 29, the last day of the food drive.
For more information, contact the Moulton Post Office at 256-974-6117.
