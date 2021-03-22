Former Moulton resident lives a vividly rewarding life; The Dr. Alice Holt Hardin Morgan story

Part 2 of a 2-part series
As you will remember from Part 1 last week, we left Alice anticipating the results of her medical exams which were stressful for her due to the death of her father. Without knowing the results, she and Don left for a much needed vacation.
Alice and Don left from the cemetery and went to the airport for an already planned trip to Tahiti, Morea, and Bora Bora. When they were ready to return, the airline informed them that they had cancelled their reservation since there were two reservations in the name “Morgan.” There were no seats left on their flight. Alice had to send a wire to the UAB internal medicine chairman stating that she was not able to make her flight and therefore could not return to class on time. Returning to the airport the next day, there were still no seats available, and a second wire had to be sent to UAB. In order to get home, they agreed to fly from Tahiti to Auckland, New Zealand to Pago Pago, American Samoa to Honolulu to Los Angeles to Atlanta, and finally into Birmingham, eight thousand miles out of their way. Alice left from the Birmingham Airport and went straight to class with no rest and lots of jet lag.
Of course, she aced the exams and went on to do her internship and residency.
It took a lot of focus, composure, determination, and strength to get through those days. Her internal medicine rotation was followed by general surgery. This went from early morning to late at night and at times 48 to 72 hours without rest. Six months later while doing a psychiatry rotation, studying anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, and learning interviewing skills, she realized she was having a delayed grief reaction following the death of her father without time to grieve. A person less focused might have had a breakdown, but for Alice, who realized what was happening to her, it was part of living, and as with everything else in her life, she dealt with it by throwing herself into her work.
It was not long before she came to another crossroads in her life. The decision to be an internist or a neurologist was weighing heavily on her heart. “In the fourth year you have to decide,” she explained. It was a big decision. “At the time, the neuro program wasn’t very good,” she said.
Alice’s 4th year senior surgical rotation was in otolaryngology head and neck surgery (ENT). The first day she and a fellow student had a hard time locating the ENT office in the old Hillman Hospital and were a little late for the 6:30 a.m. lecture. They entered to hear Hays Williams, MD, PhD giving a lecture on the autonomic nervous system of the head and neck. The residents were answering very few of the questions asked. However, Alice answered most of them easily. The professor kept looking around to see who was answering.
Then she scrubbed in on a 12-hour, tongue, jaw, neck, surgery for cancer. Attending always query students and residents about structures and about surgical methods. Never had she seen head and neck anatomy this way, but she was able to answer these questions because of her studies for her PhD in anatomy. The residents told her she would be good in otolaryngology because of her anatomy background and suggested she go talk to Dr. James J. Hick about becoming a resident in the program. She did, he shook her hand, and told her she was accepted into the program without a written application or going through the match. Her father always told her a handshake was a gentleman’s agreement that was not to be broken. “Really, ENT chose me more than I chose it,” she said.
After going through four years of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, she took her final exam. In 1987, Alice Holt Hardin Morgan became the first female in Alabama to finish the program.
The same year Alice opened her practice of otolaryngology in Cullman and has continued to work daily. In 1996 she combined her practice with one in Birmingham to form ENT Associates of Alabama, PC. Several of her partners come to Cullman one day a week to offer otology, facial plastics, and head and neck services. Bruce Morgan, MD, PhD joined in 2008 and works in Cullman daily. “The public thinks we must be related, but we are not,” she laughed. “It has caused some confusion to have two Dr. Morgan, MD, PhD in the same practice and not be related.”
Alice has always been interested in allergy and passed the fellowship exam in allergy by American Academy of Otolaryngologic Allergy (AAOA). In 1996 she was elected to the national board of AAOA and served on several national committees for 25 years. She has been a fellowship examiner since 1995 to the present. She has given allergy lectures and instruction courses at national basic allergy courses. Invitational courses and lectures have also been given in Greece, Turkey, Canada, and Egypt. She served on the Board of Governors of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck surgery for many years and received several awards in that capacity.
Dr. Morgan has been pleased and honored to serve patients from Moulton and Lawrence County over the years. Catching up on news from Lawrence County always brings her joy.
For the last nine years, she has served on the board of the UAB Medical Alumni Association, which helps support UAB medical students and raise money for scholarships and UAB development. Currently they are trying to support underserved Alabama students to be able to go to medical school.
Looking back over their colorful and fulfilling careers, Don and Alice reviewed many high points. They lived in two separate states most of their first five years together (Alabama and Rantoul, Illinois, Warner Robins, GA and Alabama, and Fort Worth, Texas, and Alabama) while Alice finished her MS degree at Auburn and later as she returned to Moulton to help take care of her mother and father.
Don said that they both used to enjoy Paul Harvey, especially his “The Rest of the Story.” Alice’s wedding dress provides us with their own ‘rest of the story.’
Alice’s mother made her only daughter’s wedding dress just as she had done most of Alice’s clothing all her life. The dress consisted of yards of soft materials, detailed exquisitely to accent an empire princess-style gown of white grandelle silk. It took hours upon hours to sew the perfect stitches that bedecked the imported lace and delicate trim. In fact, that imported lace was actually re-embroidered with beautiful Peau D’ange lace motifs which defined the rounded neckline and edged the longfitted sleeves and train. The dress fit Alice like a glove. She had never looked more beautiful or felt so loved as when she walked down the aisle surrounded by friends and family. Tiers of silk illusion cascaded from a cluster of lace leaves that were trimmed with tiny pearls and enchanting handmade fabric rosebuds to form the veil which trailed behind her as she walked slowly down the aisle on her father’s arm.
Dresses like this were prize possessions of southern families. Meant to be handed down and worn by granddaughters, nieces, and only the closest friends of the family. Alice and Deroma Compton Hardin (now Montgomery) also helped with making the dress. Deroma’s daughter and Alice’s niece, Molly, unaware that her grandmother had hoped that she would, asked if she could wear the wedding dress.
When Molly tried on the dress, she liked it. Surprisingly, it was a little tight in the hips and arms, and Molly thought the neck was too high. She took the dress to Ms. Tica Sydnor at Tica Design in Mountain Brook, Alabama for restoration and updating. Lace was added to cover several yellow spots. Molly also wanted beads added in the lace and at the neck. A new veil was designed with handmade porcelain calla lilies at the crown. “After several fittings, we had the perfect dress for the beautiful bride to be,” recalled Alice.
Michael Courtenay and Molly Elizabeth Hardin were to be married on Saturday, January 29, 2000, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Cullman. On Wednesday, January 26th Molly’s mother, Deroma, called Don concerned about the threat of an approaching winter storm. She said that Terri Pines Country Club would not be open for a reception if it snowed; the florist would not deliver flowers if the roads were closed; and the photographer from Russellville would not come to Cullman if it snowed. Suddenly it looked as though the months of planning and organizing for Molly’s wedding were going to be for naught.
“It looked as though there might not be a wedding on January 29, as the weather conditions were promising to get worse quickly, and it was unlikely people could get to Cullman on Friday for the rehearsal or Saturday for the wedding,” said Don. “The dreams of a beautiful wedding, complete with orchestra and dancing, were turning into a worst nightmare.”
Don promised to talk with Molly and Michael that night about the bad weather forecast. By the time he brought them up to date on everything that was happening, the bride-to-be was in tears, “Michael and I were not far behind,” Don confessed.
The next morning the bride’s father, Holt Hardin, called and asked, “What would everyone think about having the wedding today, Thursday, January 27, instead of Saturday?”
Don recalls that the weather forecast was sounding more ominous by the hour with possible accumulations of 6 to 12 inches of ice and snow predicted. Businesses and schools announced closings. If the wedding was to be held as planned, it was looking more and more like no one from out of town would be able to come and those in town (bride and groom included) would not be able to get to the church.
“Impossible was the first reaction, but do not let anyone tell you a wedding cannot be planned and held in a day!” says Don. “Not only can six months of planning be shelved in a second, but a wedding can also be planned and held in a matter of hours!”
There were a few minor details to be worked out (understatement!). “First, we had to see if Father Marcus Voss could do the service, then see if the church could be available on short notice. The bride’s mother and father had to pack and drive to Cullman. The rehearsal party had to be canceled. The reception could not be held at Terri Pines, and of course, there would be no entertainment. The photographer said there was no way he could come. And then there was the matter of the honeymoon,” Don outlined the tasks at hand. “Even if everything else could be changed, there was little chance of changing the flights and reservations made weeks ago for the wedding trip. The newlyweds-to-be were scheduled to fly out of Atlanta, Georgia, Sunday morning.”
Football fans might remember that was also Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta. “They were able to book two seats out of Atlanta at 7:00 a.m. Friday, to San Juan, Puerto Rico. They would spend a couple of days in San Juan and then connect with their original flight to Antigua on Sunday morning,” Don explained. “Later they learned their flight was the only one that got out of Atlanta for Puerto Rico on Friday.”
You might think it was all a terrible mess. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The wedding really was beautiful and very relaxed. And it gave two families the wonderful opportunity to get to know each other.
But there was the usual panic in the ladies room! Does anyone have any safety pins? The zipper on Molly’s wedding dress had come apart. “Somehow Alice got the zipper to go back together, and disaster was once again averted,” Don laughed. “The second beautiful lady to wear the wedding gown looked gorgeous when she emerged cool, calm, and collected, although Molly did not know the extent of the zipper problem until after the wedding.”
The bride and groom, fully dressed and just waiting for part of the wedding party to arrive and the ceremony to begin, mingled with the crowd for over an hour before everything and everyone was in place. They were only missing two groomsmen, two bridesmaids, and the string ensemble from the Huntsville Symphony. Not bad for a rushed-up wedding.
“What was to be a beautiful, totally relaxed service, was finally ready to begin-just eleven and a half hours after the first mention of having a wedding that day!” Don marveled. “There had been no rehearsal, no walk-through, just some last-minute instructions.”
Just before the wedding ceremony, Don and Alice asked Molly and Michael to come to a pew in the back of the church. The snowstorm was coming in, and their wedding plans and honeymoon were rearranged. We told them that maybe she should blame the recent events on “The Dress.”
“It was time for a skeleton to come out the closet,” said Don. They told Molly that the dress was first worn when Alice and Don were first married at Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta, Georgia on November 7, 1969 (secretly with the approval of her parents). Don flew to Atlanta from Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois to “visit” Alice in Auburn and attend an Auburn football game. The dress was worn again on April 18, 1970, when they married openly at the First United Methodist Church in Moulton, Alabama. Don had to sign in the next day to begin a new assignment as an aircraft maintenance officer at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, and Alice went back to school in Auburn.
Molly and Michael were married January 27, 2000 at the Catholic Church in Cullman. Michael had never driven in snow, but they were married and together made all their connections. Now they have four children and live in Birmingham. “if the truth had been told earlier, the chain of events might have come out differently, but all ended up well,” said Don.
Alice and Don were not able to take a honeymoon after either of their weddings. For their first fiftieth wedding anniversary, they decided to take a Viking Rhine River Cruise. It turned out to be a great choice, since we were all in a Covid-19 lockdown, had they decided to wait until their second fiftieth wedding anniversary to take the cruise.
They flew to Amsterdam, Netherlands to begin their cruise through the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Switzerland. There are an unbelievable number of Castles on the Middle Rhine to view and enjoy. On November 7, 2019 they were in Strasbourg, France where they visited the beautifully restored Gothic cathedral that soars an impressive 426 feet, the highest medieval building in Europe, above the charming Old Town. But the highlight was undoubtedly the magnificent astronomical clock. The clock’s mechanism dates from 1842 and features a depiction of the beginning of life through man’s death. That afternoon they enjoyed an Alsatian Wine Tasting before returning to the ship in Kehl, Germany. Dinner on board was a Taste of Germany while enjoying German music. The next day, they experienced the first snowfall of the season in The Black Forest.
Following the cruise, they spent two days in Basel, Switzerland before returning home. “We are all waiting and hoping for our lives to return to the “new normal” and we are all able to have more exciting experiences to enjoy and share,” said Alice. “In the meantime, I’m wearing my mask and continuing to see patients in Professional Building One at Cullman Regional Medical Center.”
“We have truly been blessed to have experienced so many wonderful opportunities,” they agreed. While Alice was giving talks in Greece, they enjoyed a couple of Mediterranean cruises that had planned visits to two ports in Israel. Security reasons prevented the ships from making these stops. “This gave us extra time in Egypt and we saw where, that as a youth, Jesus’ family lived while in exile from Israel. We also spent more time in Turkey where some of Jesus’ Apostles preached and were imprisoned, as well as where his mother, Mary, lived out her final years.”
“Prior to Covid-19, we booked a tour of iconic Israel for October 2020. This tour did not happen, but it is rescheduled for this October. This trip will finally allow us to see what we have only read about in the Bible come to life for us. We look forward to finally being in Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Nazareth, and seeing the Dead Sea, the Sea of Galilee, the Mount of Olives, and walking on the Via Dolorosa, the storied path of the Stations of the Cross.”
UAB recognized Dr. Morgan as one of the most influential women of the year. Read more at https://www.uab.edu/medicine/otolaryngology/news-events/department-news/202-women-s-history-month-morgan-leads-the-way-for-women-in-otolaryngology.
