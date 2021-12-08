The USDA Forest Service is inviting the public to a virtual meeting of the Bankhead Liaison Panel on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Microsoft Teams environment. Please email Allison Cochran at jera.cochran@usda.gov if you would like to attend and a meeting link and instructions will be sent to you prior to the meeting.
The meeting topics include road maintenance and access; Sipsey Wilderness wild pig management; recreation program updates and fee structure change; Citizen Science projects (white oaks and hemlocks); prescribed burning plans; and a new Bankhead stewardship project proposal. The meeting will adjourn by 7:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. Anyone interested in the management in the Bankhead National Forest is invited.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
