Hatton Hornets XC runners recognized for 5A win

The Hatton High School Varsity Cross Country team, and HHS Cross Country Coach Brandon Barringer, were recognized at the Lawrence County Commission on Friday for their success in the Alabama High School Athletics Association 2A State Championship. During Friday’s meeting, commissioners presented the Hatton Hornets team with a resolution congratulating them on their 2020 2A Championship win. The team and Coach Barringer are pictured with their District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool.
