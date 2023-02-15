LCHS sweeps Songbird Art awards

Six students from Lawrence County High School’s STEM Art class swept the Alabama division of the Art of Conservation Songbird Art Contest. The victories marked a major success for the class, as it was their first national art contest.
Gracie Grissom won first place in the 10th through 12th grade category. Samara Aldridge placed second, and Valeria Plaza Carbajal took third.
Neveah Haynes won first in the 7th through 9th grade category. Piper Frith placed second, and Kristy Martinez took third.
Teacher Jamie Pothier believed her class could benefit from competing in an art contest. After researching online, she found the songbird competition in October. The deadline was the end of November.
“They had about three and a half weeks to do everything,” said Pothier.
The students selected from five species of bird: the golden-crowned Kinglet, the rose-breasted grosbeak, the brown creeper, the cedar waxwing, and the chipping sparrow.
Certain birds appealed to certain students.
“I chose the rose-breasted grosbeak,” said Haynes. “It stood out to me at first sight. Its chest is just bright red. It almost reminded me of a heart shape, and I always like to insert heart-shaped things into my art.”
“My bird was the cedar waxwing,” said Martinez. “It had, like, a little mask. It looked like a ninja.
“It really stood out to me.”
After choosing their bird, the students had to create a drawing of the bird, then paint it. The final step in the project was a one-page about the bird.
While most of the students enjoyed drawing their artwork, the painting and the essay were more difficult.
“It was fun trying to draw them, but when we had to paint them it was annoying,” said Frith. “The essay wasn’t really that hard, [but] it was difficult to find research about the bird that was true and to put it in our own words and not make it look like we’re copying off other articles that we found.”
“The essay was pretty hard,” said Haynes. “Because I’m a bit of a perfectionist, and I was trying to make the essay be perfect and the drawing be perfect. I spent a lot more time on the essay than I did on the drawing. The drawing was pretty fun.”
All of the students’ work for contest had to be original. Plagiarism – whether in the essay or ideas for the painting – would result in disqualification.
“Everything needed to be original,” said Pothier. “The artwork needed to be original, the writing needed to be original, because it is a contest. Any sort of plagiarism on either part would disqualify them.”
Despite the stellar results, neither Pothier or the students expected to do so well.
“I was hoping for maybe one,” said Pothier. “I was going to be happy if we had one winner, and then to find out we swept both categories – it was very exciting.”
“For it to be some of our first contest to enter that’s this big, I think it’s pretty amazing that we won [so much],” said Haynes. “The only [other] contest I’ve entered art-wise was when I was like, six.
“I thought if I won I would [at most] be in, like, third place. I didn’t expect to be in first place.”
Though the students swept the state, they did not win one of the 12 national awards. However, Pothier hopes that will change in the coming years.
“They chose 12 top national winners,” said Pothier. “We didn’t hit that mark yet. But this year was new; it was only the second year for the contest. And they had so many entries, they went ahead and divided it up by state as well.
“Maybe in the future we’ll get the national part, but we were happy to sweep the state.”
The STEM Arts class takes the fields of science and art and places them together to learn creatively.
“STEM is a combination of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” explained Pothier. “And I combine it with art. A lot of people think the two worlds are dichotomous. There’s actually the science of art and the art of science.
“The two worlds are very connected. Even as there’s science in everything, there’s art in everything too. We just bring those two together.”
Each of the winning artists chose to take STEM Art as an elective. The class is continually working on various projects.
Last semester, the class learned about the Mexican traditional holiday, The Day of the Dead.
“They got to create their own clay creations and paint them,” said Pothier. “They were displayed in the hallway, and students would walk by and vote for their favorite. So I made my own little in-house contest.”
“We had to learn about the bone structure in the skulls to be able to make them,” said Frith. “We made them out of clay. And we had to sculpt them and paint them to be… festive. Then our Spanish class got to decide the winner.”
“One thing I really like about this class… is we do art that has to do with other cultures,” said Haynes.
Pothier’s ability to utilize art and science to teach about different traditions helps the students learn in a holistic fashion.
The class recently created Chinese porcelain paintings, vases, and origami rabbits while learning about the Chinese New Year and how the lunar phases of the moon impacted Chinese history.
The students’ latest project was “taped perspective” creations in an LCHS hallway. Groups of students created various images out of blue painter’s tape.
The six winning students were recognized during February’s board of education meeting.
