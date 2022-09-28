Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight and Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips invites the citizens of Moulton to a Community Night/Open House at the Moulton Fire Department this Thursday, September 29, 2022.
This will be an opportunity for any of the citizens to come and meet the first responders that work within the City of Moulton.
The event will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Department that is located at 15089 Court Street in Moulton.
There will be hotdogs, chips, popcorn and drinks provided as long as supplies last.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight encourages the citizens to come by the station and meet the officers and firefighters that serve them each day.
"I believe that this is a great opportunity for the citizens to meet our officers and put a face with the names that they hear," Phillips said. "It is also a good time for anyone to ask questions or voice concerns to any of the officers."
Phillips hopes that by speaking with our officers, citizens may have a better understanding of why things are done, or not done, in certain ways. They may also have questions pertaining to certain laws or ordinances that can be answered and explained by the officers.
Phillips said it is the department's goal to provide the best law enforcement service for the citizens of Moulton.
"I think that this is an excellent way to interact with the police officers and get to know us on a more personal basis," he said. "There will be patrol cars on display and some of the equipment that is used by law enforcement. We will also be handing out coloring books for children, as well as informative magazines concerning illegal drugs, scams and other illegal activities."
Phillips would also like to encourage citizens to come by the fire station and meet the firefighters and learn about fire safety. There will be instruction on fire extinguisher use and station tours. There will also be a firehose set up for children to spray, with the help from one of the firefighters. He further states that several of the tools that are used will also be on display, along with the fire trucks.
If possible, there will be other activities provided for both children and adults to participate in. He also states that his department is always trying to provide the best service and assistance to the citizens of Moulton and surrounding areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.