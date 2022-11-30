Texas man charged in Lawrence burglary

A Texas man is charged with burglarizing two Lawrence County businesses in June, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said Marvin Clevon Ferguson, 41, of Houston, was charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and three counts of criminal mischief. His bail has been set at $22,500.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Midtown Pharmacy and ALFA Insurance office were burglarized and damaged in the early morning hours of June 11. Midtown Pharmacy reported several items missing including prescription medicine.
The Lawrence investigators and the FBI partnered to develop Ferguson as a suspect. He was arrested in Kansas last month for an alleged burglary. He was later transported to Lawrence County.
