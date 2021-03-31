On Tuesday, March 9, student FFA members from Lawrence and Franklin County Schools gathered in Moulton to compete against one another in a discussion meet. The Discussion Meet is a competitive event promoted by the Alabama Farmers Federation Young Farmers Committee.
This competitive event is designed to simulate a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each committee member. Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach consensus and solve problems. A successful participant is a productive thinker rather than an emotional persuader. He/she will assist the group in creating ways to implement the solutions discussed.
The Lawrence County Farmer’s Federation Young Farmers Committee hosted the event and awarded the top three Lawrence County contestants with a monetary award.
Austin Blankenship, Chair of the Lawrence County Young Farmers said he was glad to see such a great turnout for the event.
“It takes a lot of confidence for anyone to stand before a group and speak,” Blankenship said. “When you add the group discussion and the ability to further progress someone else’s ideas, you can really observe how talented our county youth are.”
Moderator for the event was Lucy Edwards, and serving as timekeepers were Mitchell Henry and Paul Vining, all members of the Lawrence County Young Farmers.
Judges for the event included Lawrence Schools Superintendent Dr. John Bret Smith, Lawrence County Schools Career Tech Director Robby Vinzant, Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin, and Jesse Owens Museum guide Karen Hood.
At the end of the event, Dr. Smith and Mr. Vinzant offered words of appreciation and congratulations to the FFA Members for a job well done. The Lawrence County ALFA Women’s Committee served pizza and refreshments afterwards.
Lawrence County FFA Members placed in the following order:
• Olivia Newman, ELHS - 1st Place
• LeAnne Pace, HHS - 2nd Place
• Shyan Crownover, HHS - 3rd Place
Franklin County FFA Members placed in the following order:
• Colt Thomas- 1st Place
• Jaxon Faulkner- 2nd Place
• Oscar Molina- 3rd Place
• Rhett Jackson- 4th Place
