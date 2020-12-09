Moulton City Council, in a regular meeting Monday night, approved tax abatements for Joe Wheeler EMC during construction and installation of the cooperative’s fiber-optic high-speed internet system.
According to the resolution, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said all non-educational taxes on the cost of materials during construction will be abated for the next 10 years. The motion was approved 5-0; District 2 Councilmember Jason White was not present for the meeting.
The abatements are approved as JWEMC prepares to connect its first customers to the broadband internet service by January, according to reports.
According to the JWEMC Facebook page, the co-op will have a big announcement concerning the project next Friday, Dec. 18.
The JWEMC internet service project was approved by a majority vote from its members in November of 2019. The utility planned to have its first members connected by the fall of this year but impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed production and installation, JWEMC General Manager George Kitchens said in October.
In Monday’s meeting, the Moulton Council also renewed a franchise agreement with AT&T. According to the agreement, Weatherwax said 5% of the company’s gross sales in cable service is paid to the city.
A similar agreement with Charter also sees 5% of gross sales revenue paid to Moulton, Weatherwax said. He said the City receives about $50,000 a year from Charter due to the franchise agreements, and about $10,000 to $12,000 a year from AT&T.
In other business, council members accepted the retirement announcement of Moulton Water Plant Superintendent Daniel Jenkins. Jenkins, who has been with the department for 37 years, plans to retire Feb. 1.
The council also approved Jenkins’ request to promote a part-time apprentice employee, Caanan Sides, to full-time. Jenkins said Sides will train to become the plant’s next water operator.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21. The Moulton City Council holds regular meetings on the first and third Mondays of every month at City Hall at 5 p.m. unless a special meeting is called. All meetings are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.