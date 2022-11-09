85 years ago, a group of farmers and business owners gathered in nearby Hartselle, AL. They were fed up by the power companies’ refusals to run electricity to rural areas, so they formed their own company: Joe Wheeler EMC.
Today, electricity is no longer an issue; however, internet is. Many folks require a web connection for daily use: homework, remote learning, Zoom meetings, etc. Yet several areas in Lawrence County struggle to find a decent internet provider.
Joe Wheeler EMC is hoping to change that with FlashFiber. The cooperative’s internet company is nearing the fourth year of its planned five-year rollout. According to Michael Cornelison, Joe Wheeler’s Director of Communications, FlashFiber is on schedule and reaches more of Joe Wheeler’s customers each day.
Around 3,000 customers currently have access to FlashFiber internet, per Cornelison. The company recently opened internet service to the areas north of Town Creek and Hillsboro.
“Most of Lawrence County will be covered by the end of the year or very soon after,” said Cornelison.
FlashFiber crews will soon move towards the Danville/Speake area on the western side of Lawrence County.
“We should be finished with the entire build – both counties [Lawrence and Morgan] – by December 2024,” said Cornelison. “We’re on track.
“Right now, we’ve got gig speed internet that goes all the way into Bankhead Forest,” Cornelison continued. “We said at the beginning that we were going to serve internet to all of our members, and we sure have.”
Though FlashFiber will cover much of Lawrence and Morgan counties, it is only available for Joe Wheeler EMC members. This excludes some of Courtland and a couple other unspecified areas.
The rollout continues, but some are frustrated. Comments on the FlashFiber Facebook page vary from satisfied to irritated. Many customers who received their internet spoke highly about its speed and ability to handle heavy bandwidth; however, some reported phone and customer service issues. Others who are waiting for the internet are annoyed by a lack of coverage updates.
According to Cornelison, an updated coverage map will be available this week in “Alabama Living” magazine, the Joe Wheeler EMC newsletter, on the FlashFiber Facebook page, and at JWFlash.com.
