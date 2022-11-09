85 years ago, a group of farmers and business owners gathered in nearby Hartselle, AL. They were fed up by the power companies’ refusals to run electricity to rural areas, so they formed their own company: Joe Wheeler EMC. 

Today, electricity is no longer an issue; however, internet is. Many folks require a web connection for daily use: homework, remote learning, Zoom meetings, etc. Yet several areas in Lawrence County struggle to find a decent internet provider. 

