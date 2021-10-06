The Lawrence County School System reported a decline in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff following the expiration of a system-wide mask mandate on Sept. 24. In a regular board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the board is likely to adopt a plan for masks on an as-needed basis heading into flu season this fall.
“Last week was the first full week with no masks, and we only had 14 positive cases systemwide,” he said. “We can all expect numbers to rise again this winter during flu season…if one school has high numbers, it makes sense for them to wear masks without having to set a mandate for every campus.”
He said the board is looking at developing a plan based on a similar decision passed by a Hoover school system.
The Lawrence County board did not take action on a decision Monday; Smith said plans are not set in stone.
“I’m sure parents would appreciate a set policy according to case numbers by school,” District 4 Board member Shannon Terry said. When the school system is met with opposition to mask requirements, Smith said he reminds parents that the board is taking every measure possible to keep students in school.
Smith said attendance is slightly down for the Lawrence County School System when he reported the schools’ 20-day attendance period for the 2021-2022 school year.
“The difference between this year and last year is 20 students. It’s a small loss for us, and that number is not exact as it represents only a fourth of August,” he said.
