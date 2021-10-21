The weather is perfect for performing fall chores; here is your fall checklist

Maintaining a home and a lawn or garden is not an easy task, nor is it a lot of fun and it’s certainly not free! If you dread getting your home’s interior and exterior and your lawn/garden ready for winter, you are not alone!
According to HomeManager.com, statistics show that the average homeowner spends around $4,040 per year maintaining their home. However, some of this maintenance, if done ahead of time can actually help with your expenditures. For instance, if you wrap your water hydrants well you can save a bundle on hiring a plumber to come and fix your busted pipes after a freeze.
Inside your home:
Clean out vents and replace HVAC filters. Vacuum and wipe down dusty vent covers and ducts. Buy a stash of filters to last you at least through the season. When you replace one, write the date on it with a pen. Mark your calendar as a reminder for the next replacement.
Moving your water heater temperature to a lower setting can save hundreds of dollars, depending on how many people in your household.
If you have a fireplace or wood stove you’ll be using over the winter, clean it, then get your chimney cleaned and inspected by a professional chimney sweep. Check smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers. This is even more important if you have a fireplace or wood stove you plan to use.
Clean or air out your winter blankets, mattress covers and comforters. Replace in linen closet with a few dryer sheets tucked among them to keep them smelling fresh all season. Clean your closets, replacing summer clothes with heavier winter ones. Dust and mop closet floor while it’s empty. Hang moth repellant on a hanger in the back of the closet. Store summer clothes in totes or boxes along with a few scented dryer sheets.
Pull refrigerator away from the wall, and vacuum the condenser coils. For bottom-mounted coils, use a long, narrow brush to clean coils of dust and debris.
Check dryer exhaust tube and vent for lint builtup, debris or birds’ nests! Make sure the exterior vent door closes tightly when not in use. A good way to blow out excess lint buildup inside is to bring your leaf blower inside, remove hose from dryer and put nozzle of blower into hose. You’ll be amazed at what comes out the other end!
Now for the outside:
Dig up tender bulbs and plants and store the bulbs in a cool, dry place for spring planting. Repot tender perennials, like begonias.
Not only can trimming your trees and shrubs in the fall help your curb appeal, but maintaining the outside of your home can deter burglars and the odd stray critter who might try to get under your house for warmth, or to find a place to hibernate for the winter.
Raking leaves as they fall and using them for mulch works in two ways; it lets grass get more sun, and it efficiently mulches flowerbeds, adding a soft loamy feel to the soil. As they breakdown, leaves can help insulate plants and provide them with valuable nutrients. Sweeping up those leaves also gives your home a more aesthetically pleasing look.
Just don’t rake your leaves into a garbage bag, this is one of the top reasons for landfills filling up so fast. Leaves can be piled in some out-of-the way place and left to rot, making more pliable soil for your garden beds.
Check your trees, when the last leaves have fallen it’s time to clean your gutters or call someone who can! They should be free of debris and clogged twigs that sometimes cause problems inside the house.
Check the vents under your house making sure that they are open or closed, depending on the season.
In the garden you can leave some things like they are, such as ornamental grasses that provide cover for birds during the winter.
If squirrels and chipmunks are a problem for you, you might consider digging your hostas up and planting them in a large half-barrel or some similar container which can be covered with netting to prevent the little critters from digging them up.
Shut down and winterize water features. If the top fits into a contractor-size garbage bag you can slip one over the water feature as far as it will go, then tie securely with twine or heavy duty plastic cording. Move delicate ornaments into the house or garage to prevent weather from destroying the finish.
Drain and store water hoses. Now drain spigots, many a good, serviceable hose has been ruined by leaving it outside in freezing weather without draining it first.
Take delicate container plants indoors, and consider housing your ferns underneath your house if you have a crawl space.
Take cuttings of your favorite tender foliage, they take up much less room than the parent plant.
Blow and rake leaves from nooks and crannies, and be sure to remove them from the potted plants you bring inside. Leaves make wonderful hiding places for slugs, snails, ants, spiders and other pesky critters. Inspect leaves for sucking insects like scale and mealy bugs. If the infestation is bad, just chunk the plant because they will spread like wildfire through your other plants in the warm air of your home.
Clean and store patio furniture in garage or shed.
Clean and set up bird feeders. Be sure there is no old seed trapped in the corners as this can cause new seeds to mildew. Place them where you can enjoy your feathered visitors from your favorite chair beside a window.
Now is a great time to sharpen cutting edges and repair handles on garden tools so that they will be ready next spring. Put sharpened spades, clippers and other small garden implements into a bucket of builder’s sand to which motor oil or vegetable oil has been added to keep them sharp and rust free.
Early in November, fertilize your lawn with a high phosphorus mixture to promote root growth over the winter. This helps the grass to green up sooner come spring. Fall is also a great time to fertilize trees and shrubs, taking care to read the application instructions on the bag.
The weather is perfect now for doing these chores. Grab a sweater and enjoy being outside. Waiting until freeze warnings are imminent will cause you to rush and you might overlook something that will cost you money in the long run.
