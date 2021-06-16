Moulton man arrested for burglary at local business

A Moulton man has been arrested following an investigation into a series of burglaries at Pilgrim’s Pride on Curtis Street in Moulton, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Jeremiah Fust, 37, of 351 East Street, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools and possession of a controlled substance.
“The Moulton Police Department was notified by officials at Pilgrim’s Pride, that their building, the old hatchery in Moulton, had been burglarized several times. Investigators, Captain Russell Graham and Sergeant Casey Baker set up surveillance in the area in hopes of identifying the perpetrators,” the report said.
During the surveillance, officers observed a male riding a bicycle towards the hatchery before making entry into the building, according to the report. After calling for backup units and a perimeter was established, Graham, Baker, and Moulton officer Tim Owens entered the building to locate the suspect.
“The suspect attempted to flee the building, but instead, ran right into the arms of waiting Lawrence County Sheriff’s Investigators, Lt. Lee Smith and Tabitha Campbell,” Knight said in the report.”
The suspect, later identified as Fust, was also found in possession of synthetic marijuana at the time of the arrest, the report said. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $8,000. Knight said Fust remains in the jail with a probation hold.
“[I] would like to commend our officers on the work that they do and would also like to thank the Moulton Fire Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department for all the help that they provide,” Knight said. “We live in a small town and we must work side by side with other agencies to provide the best service possible for our citizens and business owners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.