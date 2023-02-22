Lawrence County 4-H Competitive Events Day is March 24

Container garden submission from 2022.

Lawrence County 4-H Competitive Events Day invites 4-H youth (ages nine to 18) to enter up to three events to show their project skills. If they are not a currently enrolled 4-H youth, they can request an enrollment form from the Lawrence County Extension Office or enroll their child online at https://al.4honline.com/. 

The event will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 11450 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton, AL beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24.

