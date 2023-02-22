Lawrence County 4-H Competitive Events Day is March 24

Lawrence County 4-H Competitive Events Day invites 4-H youth (ages nine to 18) to enter up to three events to show their project skills. If they are not a currently enrolled 4-H youth, they can request an enrollment form from the Lawrence County Extension Office or enroll their child online at https://al.4honline.com/.
The event will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 11450 AL Hwy. 33, Moulton, AL beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24.
Events to enter include: $15 Challenge; Freestyle Demonstration; Freestyle Showcase; Photography: The World I See; Photography: The World I Imagine; Have I got a Story; Interior Design; Chef 4-H; Graphic Design; What Wood U Build; 4-H Bake Off; Speak Up, Alabama; Blocks Rock; eXtreme Birdhouse; Art of Container Gardening; and Growing an Edible Container.
For example: For the $15 Challenge, the rules are that the youth does not spend more than $15 on a outfit (top and bottom or a one-piece like a dress), submits a printed receipt or a handwritten note from a yard sale purchase, and comes to the event with the outfit on (or changes into it).
Another example: For Chef 4-H, a youth needs to prepare a recipe, provide nutritional information, and stay within the time requirements of his or her age division.
Youth will also have the opportunity to visit various sessions coordinated by Melinda Smith, Regional Extension Agent – 4-H & Youth Development. The Lawrence County Extension Office is also needing adults willing to act as judges of the various events. There are events such as “Speak Up, Alabama” and Chef 4-H that require judges to listen to youth speak on a specific topic, while others involve tasting items youth have made, or examining his or her collection of young adult fiction.
For more information about registering for the event or acting as a judge in a contest, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office.
The office is located at 13075 AL Hwy. 157, Suite 6, across from Mel’s Steakhouse. The telephone number is 256-974-2464. Anyone on the 4-H Program Team is glad to help – Melinda Smith, Marsha Terry, Shannon Murray, and Donna Shanklin. The deadline to register is March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.