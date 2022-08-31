Nex tech at Lawrence Library makes checkout faster for patrons

Lawrence Library Director Rex Bain demonstrates a new self-service kiosk that allows patrons to check out multiple items themselves. 

The Lawrence County Public Library recently added new technology at its facility, making check-out faster for patrons and inventory much easier for staff members, according to Library Director Rex Bain.

Earlier this summer, the library added Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to its collection, which allows staff to identify or track items without opening and scanning them individually. 

