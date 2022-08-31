Nex tech at Lawrence Library makes checkout faster for patrons

The Lawrence County Public Library recently added new technology at its facility, making check-out faster for patrons and inventory much easier for staff members, according to Library Director Rex Bain.
Earlier this summer, the library added Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to its collection, which allows staff to identify or track items without opening and scanning them individually.
“The RFID installation is already making check-outs faster for our patrons. For most items we can stack four or five items at a time on the RFID pads and it will instantly scan them out or in,” Bain said.
He said the RFID tracking also makes inventory quicker and easier. While inventory hasn’t taken place at the library since the technology was installed, Bain said what usually takes staff a couple of weeks to do could theoretically take as little as two days. The technology allows staff to wave a tracking wand steadily across bookshelves to “tag” each item without opening book ends to scan a barcode.
Bain said a new self-service kiosk installed during the project allows patrons to check books and collection items out themselves.
“This can speed up check-out for patrons with fewer items and permits them to have greater privacy. A barrier to checking out items for some patrons is privacy,” he said. “There are patrons who are interested in checking out items, but afraid of staff seeing what they are checking out.”
“As an example, we had a new non-fiction book with a sensational title last year. We heard feedback from the community that many people were discussing it and wanting to know what was in the book, but none of them wanted to be seen checking it out.” The book by Eleanor Herman, he said, was titled Sex with Presidents: The Ins and Outs of Love and Lust in the White House.
Bain said the library also installed a security gate which will alert staff when an item that hasn’t been properly checked out is leaving the facility. The gate also helps the library better assess staffing needs by recording foot traffic in and out of the library.
“We can begin seeing data on when our busiest and slowest times of the day, week, month are,” he said.
Bain said a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant made the project possible. While the installation and materials were expected to cost $45,000, Bain said cheaper bids and a project amendment lowered the final price tag. He said the LSTA grant reimbursed the library $32,479 of the $43,136 total cost.
He said annual appropriations to the library from the Lawrence County Commission and the City of Moulton made a required 25% match toward the LSTA funding possible. The LSTA grant is awarded by the Alabama Public Library Service and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. LSTA is the only federal program to assist libraries exclusively.
