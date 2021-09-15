Area residents are invited to enter the free Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area annual photo contest, which focuses on what makes the area unique, organizers say.
Photos must be taken in the MSNHA’s six-county area of Lawrence, Morgan, Limestone, Colbert, Lauderdale and Franklin.
Entries should focus on the area’s landscape including natural beauty, historic sites, wildlife, outdoor recreation, downtowns, neighborhoods and significant architecture.
“There are no categories to enter or restrictions on how many photos one person can submit,” Carrie Crawford, MSNHA director said in a news release.
She said it is a simple snap-and-post online process to enter. Post the photos on your social media account with the hashtag #msnhaphotocontest2021. Photos should be high quality and of the highest resolution possible, she said.
Deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 15. Judges will choose their favorites with winners receiving prizes from local vendors.
Crawford added some images may be used in marketing campaigns.
