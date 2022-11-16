Yarbrough wins big to become District 7 State Rep

Yarbrough

Despite lacking experience in public office, Ernie Yarbrough’s hard work on the campaign trail led to a big win last Tuesday for the Lawrence County native.

Yarbrough, 41, was elected Alabama’s District 7 State Representative by a large majority last week. He took home 11,189 votes (76.55 percent). Democrat nominee Mose Jones, Jr. finished with 3,127 (21.39 percent), and Libertarian Marc Durocher with 301 votes (2.06 percent).

