Yarbrough wins big to become District 7 State Rep

Despite lacking experience in public office, Ernie Yarbrough’s hard work on the campaign trail led to a big win last Tuesday for the Lawrence County native.
Yarbrough, 41, was elected Alabama’s District 7 State Representative by a large majority last week. He took home 11,189 votes (76.55 percent). Democrat nominee Mose Jones, Jr. finished with 3,127 (21.39 percent), and Libertarian Marc Durocher with 301 votes (2.06 percent).
After a long campaign, Yarbrough was thrilled with the result.
“We’re going to party,” said Yarbrough. “Tonight we’re fixing to go to the Western Sirloin, have some local fine dining.”
Surrounded by family and friends, Yarbrough credited them for helping during the campaign. Their efforts helped make it a success.
“We knocked on 7-8,000 doors; my family, they worked hard. We all worked really hard,” said Yarbrough. “At some point you’ve just got to trust God for the result, but I think it speaks for itself.”
Yarbrough was sworn in as District 7 State Representative Friday, Nov. 11.
