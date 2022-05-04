Strawberry Festival returns to Moulton Friday and Saturday

The Strawberry Festival will return to the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds this weekend.
The 7th Annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival features live music, local craft and food vendors, free children’s activities, a 5K run, Classic Car Show, Mud Volleyball Tournament, Veteran’s Celebration and more.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to organizers. Admission is $1 per person before 6 p.m. Later admissions cost $2 per person, Johnson said. Proceeds will go towards furthering programs and charitable contributions by the Moulton Lions Club.
The event will kick-off on Friday with a 1-mile Wellness Run for Lawrence County students in grades 4 through 8.
Strawberry Festival Director Stanley Johnson said the festival event is returning for its second year and is hosted by Strawberry Festival organizers and the Lawrence County School System Child Nutrition Program.
Participants of all ages may register for a 2-mile Run and 1-mile Trail Run, each being held as part of the festival on Saturday. Participants may sign up as an individual runner or in teams of five for $25 per person the morning of the race, Johnson said.
Those interested in participating in the Wellness Run or either of the Saturday races may contact Johnson at 256-566-4410, or email neverquitsj@aol.com.
Other festival events slated for Saturday include the Mud Volleyball Tournament benefiting Lawrence County Special Needs Athletes, a Cornhole Tournament to benefit the Lawrence County Christian School, a Classic Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, the Miss Strawberry Beauty Pageant, and a Trail Life Troop Bike Ride.
The Strawberry Festival will also feature free inflatable activities, Horse & Buggy Rides for $2, a petting zoo and other kid-friendly activities both days of the event.
