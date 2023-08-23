Sustaining a Farming Legacy; Local family featured on national TV

As the heat reached 95 degrees Monday Mitchell Henry, a fourth generation farmer, still did what he loves to do.
“I can’t picture myself being anything else, I’ve always seen myself as being a farmer,” said M. Henry.
He said he really can’t explain why he gets up everyday and tends to his grandfather’s farm, he said he is just wired that way.
“When it’s in your blood and you’ve seen your grandparents do it and you’ve seen your family do it, you just want to keep doing it,” said Henry.
Mitchell and Rebecca Henry are the owners and operators of Hardin Farms, a local cattle farm. The couple moved to Moulton back in 2016 after graduating from Auburn University.
“My grandad and I worked closely together and he came to me when he realized none of his three children wanted to come back to the farm. He kind of sought me out, obviously he really wanted to see it continue,” M. Henry said. “So I very much had an interest in it and being up here on the farm. My mom warned me. She said ‘It’s going to be really hard and you’re not always going to have money floating around. You’re going to be landrich and cash poor,’ but I loved it.”
He said being in Moulton has always been like a vacation for him.
“My mom, my senior year of high school, she asked if I wanted to go anywhere for my senior trip, and I said, ‘Well, I think I’d just like to go to Moulton.’ She was just like, ‘No, like a real vacation - we’ll just go to Branson, Missouri.’ So we went, but I really didn’t want to be there; I would have rather been here,” said M. Henry.
They were featured on, national TV show, Simply Southern TV, for the recognition of being placed third in the 2023 Outstanding Young Farm Family contest. R. Henry said it was the third year they had placed in the top three of the competition, but she said it was for a greater cause.
“The reason I started the instagram and the website too is to promote agriculture as a whole. We’re definitely not in it for ourselves, I don’t think any farmer is, but it’s just really good to have that avenue to spread the word and the truth about agriculture,” R. Henry said. “There’s a lot of myths that go around about where your food comes from and how bad it is and we’re fighting that because we are just trying to feed the world with good quality beef. Do it right and be sustainable in an environmentally friendly way.”
She said she promotes it by selling clothes at her online catalog; hardinfarms.com and their instagram, which has amassed over 2,200 followers. They said another main reason they keep their grandfather’s dream alive is to save a dying way of life.
“Well growing up on a farm is different - we just feel like it’s a different type of person when you’re raised working hard. The type of work ethic it takes and the mentality it takes, it’s different,” R. Henry said. “I feel like it’s dying in a lot of ways so we feel it’s really important to us to have that, be a part of that and carry it on. It’s a different lifestyle, you have to make sacrifices whether it’s time or comfort, being in the heat or money and you really can’t learn that in many other ways.”
They are pushing their own ideology by raising their five-month old son on their own farm, who they have named after M. Henry’s grandfather, Clinton Henry.
“Every now and again he’ll ride in the truck with me. Yesterday, I wasn’t doing a whole lot so I put him in the carseat in the farm truck and we rode around and checked cattle together,” M. Henry said. “I don’t wish this stage away but I am looking forward to him being able to run around and start getting into things.”
The Hardin farm is mainly a cattle operation but as of one year ago they have also started a custom hay baling business, according to M. Henry. He said he is helping his neighbor, George Lawton.
“He was ready to retire, but he didn’t want to completely be done so we kind of worked out a deal where I would be slowly buying him out but he would still work for me. He didn’t want to quit but he knew he needed to slow down. He’s actually in Pennsylvania right now, but of course if he was still doing it full time, he couldn’t take that vacation. So I purchased the baler and mower from him and some other equipment to be able to put it up for people.”
