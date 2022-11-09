Farming for the future

In 1896, a professor at the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Alabama had a theory. He believed that Alabama farmland could flourish if it held crops through the winter. To test his hypothesis, J.F. Duggar planted 13 seed plots across an acre of land.
The plots were filled with cotton, corn, soybeans, and winter legumes. Now known as the Old Rotation, the ongoing experiment continues. The data gained influenced Alabama farming for the last century – and still impacts it today.
The Old Rotation proved the importance of research and development in agriculture. More than ever, farmers like Courtland’s Larkin Martin value the results of agricultural testing.
This year, Martin partnered with Agri-Advantage crop consultants and Courtland’s Servico Inc. cotton gin to establish a test plot on her land. The plot will provide data regarding which combinations of seed variety and pesticide produce the greatest harvest yield of cotton, corn, and soybeans.
Previously, Agri-Advantage worked with Martin solely as a consultant. After discussions about planting a test plot on Martin’s land, they decided to try it.
“We offered the property because it’s in our best interest that research gets done on soil that we farm, soils like ours, and conditions that we farm,” said Martin. “The more research that you can have done locally, that compares to your farm, the more relevant it is to you.”
The test plots were independent from the rest of the farm. Agri-Advantage planted, fertilized, and harvested the plots. Servico helped provide the seed varieties and pesticide chemicals.
“We’re not tied to any chemical companies or seed companies,” said Agri-Advantage consultant Kaydee Neill. “That’s mainly why we started doing research – so we would know which products are the best. We’re unbiased.”
Agri-Advantage tested 16 varieties of cotton, 24 of beans, and 24 of corn. Johnson and his company planted between 800 and 900 seed plots. An individual plot is roughly 10 feet wide by 40 feet deep and consists of four rows. Each plot is randomly replicated four times across the field to account for variables, such as soil differentiation.
To ensure premium data results, Agri-Advantage only tests the middle two rows of each plot. However, harvesting such a small sample prohibits the company from using standard equipment.
Today’s cotton pickers and combines are massive machines. Most pickers come standard with a six row front end; corn or soybean combine heads are usually six rows or larger. Such machines are not conducive to research testing. Instead, Agri-Advantage utilizes special equipment to harvest their plots.
Their corn and soybean test plots are harvested with a Wintersteiger plot combine. The advanced research machine streamlines the company’s efforts by conducting the moisture and test weights of the harvested grain.
While the Wintersteiger is a unique machine, Agri-Advantage’s cotton equipment is special for a different reason. The company uses a 1951 Farmall M modified with an early 1950s mechanical cotton picker.
Three men stand above the tractor in the holding bin of the one-row-picker and catch the harvested cotton in fabric bags. The bags are tagged and weighed to determine which variety provides the highest yield.
“The big pickers can’t catch small samples like that,” said Agri-Advantage owner and agronomist Josh Johnson. “That’s why we use that little bitty one. We hold the bag up there, catch each individual plot, and then weigh it. Later we run statistics on it to see which one did the best.”
The data collected from the test plot will reveal which varieties of corn, soybeans, and cotton grow best in conditions similar to those on Martin’s land. The results will help Johnson and Agri-Advantage better advise farmers in the area regarding different crop varieties. The agricultural corporations participating in the test – Bayer, Indigo, and others – learn how well their treated seed and pesticides perform in the local climate.
As the landowner, Martin will also have access to the data. She hopes the test will help her increase the farm’s crop yield in future seasons. Similarly, Servico believes the results will help them provide seeds and pesticides to farmers that are more productive on their land.
Though research is only around 10 percent of Agri-Advantage’s business, it’s integral to the company’s ability to provide farmers with intelligent reports on their harvest potential.
“It’s something we do really to bring better information to the customers,” said Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.