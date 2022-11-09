Farming for the future

Josh Johnson (top left) and Agri-Advantage employees deliver bags of harvested cotton to be weighed.

In 1896, a professor at the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Alabama had a theory. He believed that Alabama farmland could flourish if it held crops through the winter. To test his hypothesis, J.F. Duggar planted 13 seed plots across an acre of land. 

The plots were filled with cotton, corn, soybeans, and winter legumes. Now known as the Old Rotation, the ongoing experiment continues. The data gained influenced Alabama farming for the last century – and still impacts it today.

