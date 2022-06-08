A Moulton man was arrested for burglary and charged with two misdemeanors following an incident in Moulton on Thursday, June 2, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Andrew Brock Echols, 33 of 389 Somerville Avenue, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault.
His arrest comes after Moulton officers Richard Herrera and Jon Zech were called to the scene of the burglary around 11:30 a.m. last Thursday, the report said.
“The victim described the incident to Herrera and Zech. Officers processed the scene and evidence was gathered that indicated (Echols) was the suspect,” the report states.
Officers attempted to locate Echols at his residence, but the suspect had already fled. At the residence, officers discovered additional evidence which linked him to the burglary, the report said.
On Friday, Sgt. Casey Baker and officer Dejoya arrested Echols at a local gas station without further incident. Echols was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bail posted at $72,000.
According to the report, Echols was later released on property bond.
