Oakville to Orlando: a CrossFit dream

Sixty of North America’s top CrossFit athletes will soon gather in Orlando, Fla. For three days they’ll compete, hopeful to advance and represent the continent at the World CrossFit Games. One of them will be Oakville’s Tyler Thompson.
The Lawrence County native will represent his home state at the region’s semifinal. The competition, a landmark achievement for CrossFit athletes, will take place May 18 through 21 at the Orange County Convention Center.
“That’s what I’ve been working for for years,” said Thompson, owner of CrossFit Zapped in Moulton. “And I finally made it this year.”
To advance past the quarterfinals, athletes completed identical workouts and submitted their best performances. On the last day of competition, Thompson seized his spot.
“I knew I was close on the leaderboard,” said Thompson. “I did the final workout three times in 24 hours.”
The workout included 45 deadlifts with 315 pounds of weight and 15 rope climbs. In less than a day, he lifted over 14,000 pounds and completed 45 rope climbs.
“My hands were just shredded, blood everywhere,” Thompson recalled.
Prior to his final attempt, his wife, Lara Thompson, sent a message to his gym members asking for their help.
Thirty showed up to cheer him on, and their support paid off.
“The third time I did it… I improved by 15 seconds,” said Thompson. “I was the last guy to qualify for semifinals; every second mattered.”
As a first-time participant, Thompson is aiming for a top-40 finish.
“If I was inside the top 40,” said Thompson, “that could really put my name on the map on the worldwide CrossFit scene.
“The goal for the first year you make it [is to] do your best. Like, this is the goal you’ve been training for for so many years. Just be proud that you’re there; do your best.”
Thompson’s place at the semifinal results from a career competitive year. In February’s annual Open, Thompson placed 402nd out of approximately 400,000 athletes across the globe.
“At that time of year, we all do the same workout, so you get to compare yourself on a worldwide level,” said Thompson. “It’s technically the biggest sporting event in the world.”
Results were certified by coaches; however, advanced athletes videoed their workouts with a registered judge present for verified results. The top 10 percent of Open athletes advanced to the quarterfinals. Thompson was joined in the competition by his wife and another Zapped member.
“That’s a huge honor in itself, just to be able to make the quarterfinals,” said Thompson. “That’s what a lot of members’ goals are who are more competitive with it and not just exercising just for fun.”
During the quarterfinals, he finished 229th in the world.
Advancing to the sport’s penultimate event is an achievement a select few athletes ever experience.
“There’s only 300 people in the world that go to semifinals,” said Thompson.
Almost half the athletes come from North America. CrossFit splits the continent into eastern and western divisions.
“You’ve got to be top 60 in the east or top 60 in the west,” Thompson explained. “So 120 people out of Canada, Mexico, and America make it to the semifinal round.”
Of the 60 athletes in Orlando, only 12 will advance to the final competition.
“They have a power ranking [system],” said Thompson. “Our semifinal is the hardest one… It’s the most dense with the most high-level athletes.”
At the final competition, known as “The Games,” 40 international athletes will battle to finish on top.
Thompson attributed his success to his support system.
“I have a lot of good people in my corner,” said Thompson.
Three people in particular helped make his dream a reality: his wife, Lara; his training partner, Teddy Hayes; and his coach, Francesco Lionetti.
“My wife’s a superstar,” said Thompson. “She is extremely supportive.”
The longtime couple first started dating in middle school. They married in 2019 and share a one-year-old son, Titan.
Hayes joined Zapped a few months after it opened in 2017. His presence has been integral to Thompson’s athletic rise.
“He’s the one who judges me on all the events; he trains with me at least five days out of the week,” said Thompson. “Training alone, it gets tough… He’ll always show up.
“He’s been with me every step of the way.”
After starting his gym, Thompson’s interest in competitive CrossFit grew. He participated in local events and placed well in the annual Open competition. The early success motivated him, and others took notice.
“I met a coach at a competition,” said Thompson. “He was just running the competition; he stayed in contact with me.”
The coach, Lionetti, believed Thompson could make noise at the World Games – but that he needed help to get there.
“He [said], ‘You have all the skills, but you just need a little more focus and guidance in some specific areas,’” Thompson recalled. “And he was persistent for, like, six months, just constantly checking in on me or messaging me through social media.
“I took the chance with him, and that has made the difference and taken me from ‘pretty good’ to now a semifinal-level athlete.”
