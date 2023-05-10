Oakville to Orlando: a CrossFit dream

The semifinal will mark Thompson’s first three-day competition.

Sixty of North America’s top CrossFit athletes will soon gather in Orlando, Fla. For three days they’ll compete, hopeful to advance and represent the continent at the World CrossFit Games. One of them will be Oakville’s Tyler Thompson.

The Lawrence County native will represent his home state at the region’s semifinal. The competition, a landmark achievement for CrossFit athletes, will take place May 18 through 21 at the Orange County Convention Center.

