According to Chief Deputy Brian Covington, of Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon.
Covington said they were called to County Road 150 in the Town Creek mail route area of Lawrence County.
When deputies arrived, they found two people with severe dog bites and a dog on the porch who had been shot two times, according to the sheriff’s office. One person had been bitten in the neck while the other person was suffering from a bite to the leg.
Deputies investigated and found the two victims live together and are in a relationship. They are the owners of the dog who attacked them. They said investigators believe the couple got into a fight and the dog attacked them.
Covington said a Deputy on the scene had to put the dog down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.