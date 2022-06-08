Lawrence Extension’s Summer Fun Shops continue next week

The Lawrence County Extension’s weekly Summer Fun Shops continue next week with a cupcake decorating workshop in Moulton on Tuesday. Weekly sessions range in topics from culinary arts and STEM education to horse safety, beekeeping, and agriculture, according to organizers.
Summer Fun Shops, open to children ages 9 to 18, will take place throughout the county each week, beginning June 7 and ending on July 12, according to organizers Melinda Smith, FREA 4-H Youth Development agent, and Marsha Terry, 4-H Program assistant. Some workshops include a small fee for materials used during the program. Several of the workshops have class size limits, so early registration is recommended.
Fun Shops continue Wednesday with a session focused on native bees and pollination. Participating children will meet at the Moulton Lions Club, located at 455 School Street, to learn how pollination plays an important role in putting food on the table. Children taking part in the workshop will create their own native bee house to take home.
The workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon and will include a $5 registration fee.
On Thursday, June 16, Fun Shops will continue with an Ag is Awesome Farm Tour at LouAllen Farms from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants will meet at 974 County Road 177 in Moulton. A fee of $6 is required to participate in the tour, which includes a corn meal demo. The workshop also features a variety of Ag opportunities for children, including peach picking, planting flowers and other activities.
Other Summer Fun Shops scheduled for later this summer include a 4-H egg cooking demonstration, 4-H STEM in the Park event, and an emergency preparedness workshop.
Fun Shop schedule:
• Thursday, June 9: Giddy Up & Go: Horse Safety
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Owl Creek Horse Camp in the Bankhead National Forest; Safety waivers required; 20 student slots available
• Thursday, June 9: A Taste of Italy
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town Creek Community Center; Includes a $5 fee; 20 student slots available
• Wednesday, June 15: It’s Buzzing in Your Backyard
10 a.m. to noon at the Moulton Lions Club facility; Includes a $5 fee
• Thursday, June 16: AG is Awesome Farm Tour
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at LouAllen Farms in Moulton; Includes a $6 fee
• Thursday, June 23: Egg Cookery Workshop
10 a.m. to noon at the Town Creek Community Center; Includes a $5 fee
• Thursday, July 7: 4-H STEM in the Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at H.A. Alexander Park in Moulton; Includes $10 fee
• Tuesday, July 12: Emergency Preparedness: Emergency Heroes
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County EMA Office in Moulton; Includes a $5 fee
For more information about each workshop or to register, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
