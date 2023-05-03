Driver found with drugs during traffic stop

A Friday traffic stop at county roads 212 and 87 led to the arrest of Moulton resident Robert Lee Short. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an expired tag, and driving with a suspended license.
While patrolling east of the city, Moulton Police Officer Tim Owens came across a black Ford Bronco at the intersection of county roads 87 and 212. The vehicle’s license plate had expired in August of 2018.
Owens pulled the vehicle over. He conversed with Short and discovered that he was driving the Bronco with a revoked license. He also learned another law enforcement agency had warrants out for Short.
Further investigation revealed that Short possessed illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. He additionally had a red container with three used syringes and suboxone strips inside. He couldn’t provide a prescription for the suboxone.
Suboxone is a medication combining buprenorphine and naloxone. According to Harvard Health, its main use is to treat opioid addiction.
In a release, Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight commended his officers for their work to make Moulton a safer city.
“Unfortunately,” said Knight, “we continue to see a lot of illegal drugs, which always lead to more types of crimes or calls that we respond to. Suboxone is one type of drug that we frequently see abused. Sometimes, prescription medication can cause just as many or just as dangerous situations as other types of illegal drugs.
“We will continue to be proactive in our approach on all crimes but continue to ask that citizens come forward with any information concerning illegal activity.”
Short was taken and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
