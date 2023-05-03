Driver found with drugs during traffic stop

Short

A Friday traffic stop at county roads 212 and 87 led to the arrest of Moulton resident Robert Lee Short. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an expired tag, and driving with a suspended license.

While patrolling east of the city, Moulton Police Officer Tim Owens came across a black Ford Bronco at the intersection of county roads 87 and 212. The vehicle’s license plate had expired in August of 2018. 

