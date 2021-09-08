Courtland Library receives $4,350 from local foundation

Financial burdens at Courtland Public Library feel much lighter this week after a local business’ community program donated $4,350 to the library, according to Mayor Linda Peebles.
Ascend Cares Foundation of Decatur presented the check to Courtland Library on Friday. The organization said the funding will assist with a children’s reading program, which requires specific book sets. The grant will also provide “a few minor facility upgrades that have been ‘put on the backburner’ due to limited funding, a release from Ascend said.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the funds will also guarantee the Courtland Library remains open to the public another year.
“The Town of Courtland and the Courtland Library feels very fortunate to be chosen by Ascend,” she said. “Our library was in desperate need of funding. This will allow the library to remain open and continue its service to our community. We appreciate everything Ascend has done for our community.”
She said many local residents utilize resources and internet services at the library each week, including elderly residents and children who use the facility after school.
“Courtland Community Library is a key recourse for many families in Lawrence County,” Ascend said. “Having a safe, resourceful place for community kids to go learn/study is important, especially for those who live in this rural area without internet. The ability to offer more resources builds a healthy community.”
Ascend Cares is a community program owned by Ascend Performance & Materials employees of Decatur.
