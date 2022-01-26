Northwest-Shoals Community College has announced its President's and Dean's lists for the 2021 fall semester.
Requirements for the President's list are a semester grade point average of 4.0 and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work.
Earning President’s honors were:
Australia Nance, Kaylee Robbins from Courtland
Patty Cottongim, Lucas Parker, from Moulton
Indya Little from Town Creek
Requirements for the Dean's list are a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above but below a 4.0, and completion of a minimum semester course load of 12 semester credit hours of college-level work.
Earning Dean’s list honors were:
Jakobe Orr from Courtland
Savanah Aldridge, Chandler Daniel, Cody Fuller, Cilvey Garrison, Iysis Peeden, Rachel Suski from Moulton
Ashley Fitzgerald, Tawynda Simmons, Claire Sutton from Town Creek
Grace Reed from Trinity
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to approximately 3,400 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu
