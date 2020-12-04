No injuries reported in Wednesday night fire that destroyed Red Bank home

A Red Bank homeowner has been displaced following a residential fire in the community near Town Creek Wednesday night, according to a report from Courtland Fire Chief Scott Norwood.
First responders were called to the home of Marcus Garner on County Road 150 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Norwood’s report.
“The homeowner heard a pop by the electrical panel and lights went off before fire,” said Norwood. The home was destroyed.
He said Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by Courtland, Town Creek and Hillsboro volunteer departments.
No injuries were reported.
