MLK Breakfast returns with a bang

The MLK Breakfast is one of the LC NAACP’s biggest fundraisers. 

A crowd of 250 people joined the Lawrence County NAACP as they hosted their 10th annual MLK Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14. It was the chapter’s first MLK Breakfast since 2019. The event was at Wheeler Chapel Church in Courtland.  

Many current and former officials showed up to celebrate the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Among the crowd was former commissioner Mose Jones, Jr., board of education member Christine Garner, current commissioner Amard Martin, board member Delandrion Woods, chamber of commerce director Jerry Felks, state representative Ernie Yarbrough, and more. 

