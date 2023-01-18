MLK Breakfast returns with a bang

A crowd of 250 people joined the Lawrence County NAACP as they hosted their 10th annual MLK Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14. It was the chapter’s first MLK Breakfast since 2019. The event was at Wheeler Chapel Church in Courtland.
Many current and former officials showed up to celebrate the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Among the crowd was former commissioner Mose Jones, Jr., board of education member Christine Garner, current commissioner Amard Martin, board member Delandrion Woods, chamber of commerce director Jerry Felks, state representative Ernie Yarbrough, and more.
“Saturday morning went great,” said NAACP President Jan Turnborne. “It was nice; it was real nice. We had a good crowd. The speaker, Dr. April Jones, she did a wonderful job.”
Jones traveled from Red Bank to join attendees as the keynote speaker. Originally from Town Creek, Jones is a social science and management professional. She is the author of seven books, including one about her father, Mose Jones, Jr., and she has been invited to numerous countries to speak about her books. Jones is a registered member of the Writer’s Digest, the Independent Book Publishers Association, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the American Psychological Association.
“We try to get speakers that were born and raised in Lawrence County and went to college and [are] successful in their careers, and they are willing to come back to the community and do whatever they can to help their community,” said Turnborne. “And Dr. Jones is an example of a young lady that was born and raised in Lawrence County and is coming back to share her experience, knowledge, and wisdom with the county.”
Several local alumni chapters attended, including Phi Beta Sigma of Huntsville, Beta Epsilon of Huntsville, the AKAs of Lawrence County, and the Deltas of Lawrence County.
During the event, the chapter presented three individuals in the county with service awards.
Hillsboro World War II veteran Stephen Jones was presented the Distinguished Service Award. Jones turned 99 on Dec. 16, 2022. Jones could not attend due to illness and weather; his son accepted the award on his behalf.
The Education Service Award was presented to former Lawrence County Board of Education member Christine Garner. Garner retired from the board last year. She served since being elected in 2010.
The Community Service Award was presented to Bishop Ernest Clay. Clay serves at The Living Way Apostolic Church in Town Creek.
Hillsboro Mayor Charles Owens, District 1 Commissioner Amard Martin, and Board of Education member Delandrion Woods greeted attendees to open the breakfast. After prayer, Jones spoke, then the awards were presented.
The chapter’s theme for 2023’s breakfast was, “Lifting as we climb, the battle is ongoing.” While planning the event, one of the chapter members came forward with the idea. Turnborne believed the phrase encapsulated what the chapter is pursuing for the county.
“We’re just following the path the Lord has laid out for us,” said Turnborne. “We are pressing forward toward the high calling. We are not giving up. Even though things are not going to always go the way we think they should.
“We fought to keep R.A. Hubbard High School open, and it was closed. We’re still fighting in the community to provide a quality education for our students [and] trying to work with the local industries for employment opportunities for minorities in the county. And we’re just really working, and we’re not giving up. We’re pressing forward.”
Following the event, the NAACP turned its focus to planning their second annual May Day Celebration.
“May Day is a program that used to take place on college campuses in the 30s and the 40s, and we picked up that tradition,” said Turnborne. “Representatives from the Divine Nine will be with us on that Saturday, and we’ll have different types of vendors, and we’ll have activities for youth.
“This will be our second time doing it. Last year we had a great time, and we’re going to try to have it bigger this year.”
The event will be Saturday, May 20, at First Baptist Courtland. It will start around 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 6:00 p.m.
