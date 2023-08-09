Homesteading on a Half-Acre Program in Falkville September 9th

People are interested in becoming more self-sufficient. They want to learn to grow and preserve food. The “Homesteading on a Half-Acre” program from Morgan County – Alabama Extension wants to give people the opportunity to learn about growing and preserving food from Alabama Extension personnel on these topics. The event will have three different educational tracks to choose from. There will be simultaneous demonstrations and educational activities such that participants can choose the topics that fit their individual needs or interests. There will also be a separate track for kids aged 5 and up – educational and interactive.
The location for the program will be at the No Fences Cowboy Church at 3544 W. Lacon Road in Falkville. The date and time will be Saturday, September 9, time from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost to attend the program is $5/person, and registration can be done online at //www.aces.edu/go/Homestead.
