Youth Leadership Lawrence orientation welcomes new students

Youth Leadership Lawrence welcomed 15 new students into the program for 2023, which is organized by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. 

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce introduced the 2022-2023 Class of Youth Leadership Lawrence this week, after the youth organization had its orientation into the program on Sunday at Moulton Church of Christ, according to YLL Program Director Brenda Suski.  

The 2023 Class of YLL inducted new members Mattie Rae Gillespie, Kyndell West, Abbigail Grubbs, Brady Hodges, Jesy Lovelady, Chloe Welborn, Zane Keenum, Eli Long, Caden Norwood, Gabe Hall, Parker Frost, Jada Appleton, Samantha Pearson, Lili Bolan, Bailey Woods.

