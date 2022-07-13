Courtland seeks funding for water line improvements downtown

Courtland Council members are moving forward with a multi-phased approach to replacing outdated water lines throughout downtown after the council approved a decision to submit a grant application to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the project, if approved, will see water mains and meters replaced in residential areas along Jefferson and Hamilton streets, east of the Clinton Street intersections.
“Those water lines are close to 100 years old, they are cast iron and very outdated,” Peebles said. “We’re looking forward to working with West Morgan East Lawrence Water (General Manager) Jeanice Slater and her team, and we’re appreciative of them for their efforts in the project.”
WMEL Water Authority is pledging matching funds of $192,500 for the $500,000 project, Town Clerk Vickie Jackson said. She said the town is seeking $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the project.
In November of 2020, Courtland was awarded $350,000 CDBG funding and a $200,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to begin phase one of the water line replacement project. The town provided $17,500 local funds to see phase one completed in areas along Jefferson Street from the Alabama 20 intersection to Clinton Street, west of the town square.
Peebles said the town plans to replace all of Courtland’s outdated water mains in projects spanning four phases. For phase two, applications to ADECA need to be submitted by the end of July.
In other business, the town council appointed Courtland Police officer Lucas Ferrell as interim police chief. The motion comes about three weeks after Chief Dennis Sharp was severely injured in a vehicle accident on June 17.
Sharp was moved out of the intensive care unit at Huntsville Hospital last week after suffering a shattered right pelvis and head trauma, according to authorities. Sharp was on-duty at the time of the accident. He is expected to begin physical therapy this week.
“I recommended we appoint Lucas as interim chief until Dennis can return,” Peebles said. “(Ferrell) has not been with the Town of Courtland long, but he has been dedicated to his job and he’s stepped up where he’s needed. He’s done an excellent job in covering for us in this time of crisis, and he’s a good fit to fill in.”
Peebles said the town is also seeking applicants for additional part-time and full-time police officers. Depending on past experience, officers with Courtland Police Department receive a starting salary at $15 or $16 hourly.
In its regular meeting on Monday, Courtland Council members also granted approval for a Hartselle group to host a Cruise-in benefit for Sharp on the Courtland square Saturday, Aug. 27. The event from 8 a.m. to noon will raise funds to assist with Sharp’s medical expenses.
