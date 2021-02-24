Hatton High football field vandals identified

Hatton High School Principal Anthony Inman said suspects believed to be responsible for vandalism on the high school’s main football field and practice field last week now await further investigation and disciplinary action.
“The incident is still under investigation, we’re just following up,” Inman said Tuesday. “Those responsible will be disciplined.” He said the suspects would not be named during the investigation, which is being handled by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
School officials reported the incident on social media on Thursday morning following a snowstorm that impacted most of northwest and central Alabama last week. Photos posted on Facebook and Twitter showed Hatton High’s snow-covered football field streaked with muddy tire tracks.
Inman said the high school’s football coach, Denton Bowling, estimated repairs to the field could cost $8,000 or more.
“We do not work as hard as we do to have this happen,” a post from the Hatton High School Football Facebook page stated. “Absolutely ridiculous. The amount of time, effort, and money that goes into this place for someone to do this.”
Though repairs to the fields may begin as warmer weather moves into the area, Inman said the extent of work could extend into the fall season.
“It’s a process to get the grass growing and get things back to the way Coach Bowling had it,” he said. “It won’t happen overnight.”
Bowling reported the school could be facing a price tag closer to $20,000 if the main field’s sprinkler system is damaged from the incident.
“I hate when stuff like this happens,” Inman said. “We’re not sure (the suspects) really knew the extent of the damage they caused. I hope this wasn’t intentional, but we are taking care of it.”
