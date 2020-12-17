Courtland Council members said a 1% sales tax increase for the town will help pay for two bridge projects expected to begin in early 2021.
In a regular meeting Monday night, council members and Mayor Linda Peebles voted 5-0 to increase the town’s sale tax from 9% to 10%. Place 3 Councilmember Stacy Hughes was not present for the meeting.
“We’ve looked at surrounding counties and municipalities who are 9.5% and 10% already,” Peebles said. “People drive to those areas and already pay that much. It only benefits our town to increase that revenue here and it will help build up our bridge fund.”
City Clerk Vickie Jackson said the revenue from the tax increase will help pay for a $1.19 million loan agreement between Courtland and Bank Independent to pay for two bridge replacements on Jefferson Street.
She said a $10 utility fee fund, which residents are free to decline, falls short of paying the $8,000 monthly loan payment by about $1,200. The 1% tax hike is expected to generate about $20,000 a year in revenue and will help cushion the payment fund, Jackson said.
Peebles said construction on the two 100-year-old bridges should begin sometime in January, depending on ALDOT’s schedule.
In Monday’s meeting, council members also approved a one-time cost of living raise for town employees, which will be paid out of a $52,757 Cares Act reimbursement Courtland received this month.
The federal and state monies were awarded to Courtland after the town submitted a grant application detailing pandemic-related expenses accrued from March to August, according to Peebles and Jackson.
Peebles said the one-time cost of living raise, which is also being extended to Courtland volunteer firefighters who responded to emergencies in the town limits between March and August, will cost the grant fund about $11,000. The remaining $42,000 will be transferred to the town’s general fund.
“We’ve been blessed to get this money, and it needs to be shared with our employees,” Place 5 Councilmember Farrell Hutto said.
In other business, the council approved a 10-year tax abatement for Joe Wheeler EMC during the construction of the co-op’s fiber-optic high-speed internet network.
Courtland Town Council will hold its next regular meeting on Jan. 11 at Town Hall at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.