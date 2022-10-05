Monday’s Moulton council meeting was productive; the work session that followed was heated.
While the meeting only lasted 20 minutes, a lengthy work session followed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Monday’s Moulton council meeting was productive; the work session that followed was heated.
While the meeting only lasted 20 minutes, a lengthy work session followed.
During the session, several council members became agitated during divisive budget talks.
Foremost among the requests was a grade raise for city employees. Supervisors unanimously requested significant pay increases for their employees; however, the council debated whether such a raise would be feasible amid Moulton’s water contract issues.
The fiercest disputes occurred between Council member Cassandra Lee and members of the mayor’s staff.
Council member Lee expressed her frustration by a lack of clarity on COVID-19 grant money. She voiced a desire for continued discussions regarding how COVID-19 grant money could be employed to alleviate the city’s financial stress.
In light of the issues voiced during the meeting, the council agreed to a special work session on Monday, October 10, despite it being Columbus Day.
During the council meeting, the mayor presented seven proposals; all carried.
They included: A recomendation from Deangelo McDaniel to purchase 27ft. bleachers for the new travel baseball field and 21ft. bleachers for the existing field; permission to publish for bids for a centrifuge for the Sewer Treatment Plant; purchasing a chain link fence to surround the burned area on the city square; and clarifying language in the Fire Inspector job description.
The carried proposals totaled to approximately $134,075. Approximately $118,000 of the total is the new bleachers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.