Reward offered in Lawrence homicide that companions said was suicide

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on a 2020 fatal gas station shooting in Lawrence County that authorities initially were told was a suicide but now are investigating as a homicide.
Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced the $5,000 reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Tariq Steward’s killer. The reward was authorized by Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this month.
“It’s my hope and prayer that someone that knows something … that this will induce them to come forward and contact the Sheriff’s Office,” Jett said.
The district attorney said he knows individuals with evidence may be hesitant to reach out.
“There’s a whole host of reasons why people don’t want to reach out to law enforcement,” said Jett. “Some don’t want to get involved; some others are scared. I understand all those reasons.”
Jett said law enforcement would protect individuals with safety concerns and that their focus remains on finding justice for Steward and providing closure for his family.
“This family is certainly still grieving and desiring for some closure,” Jett said.
“Just do the right thing.”
Steward’s parents were present for the announcement. His uncle, Jeffrey Robinson, spoke on behalf of Steward’s family.
“If anybody has any information on Tariq’s death, don’t hesitate to call the sheriff, call me, anybody to give us any kind of information,” Robinson said.
Steward was shot and killed Dec. 12, 2020, at a Red Bank gas station at the intersection of Alabama 101 and Lawrence County 184. He was 21. Two men were with Steward at the time of his death.
“This has impacted my family deeply,” Robinson said. “Because when you’ve been told that your nephew has been murdered, then they say he killed himself — it’s a hard pill to swallow.
“He was at that point where he was just about to get ready to experience life as a young adult. I think he kind of got caught up in some of the wrong crowd, and that happens. He wasn’t able to find his way through it. So I’m going to be here as an uncle to stand in the gap and clear his name.”
Early in the investigation, Steward’s companions told police he committed suicide. Forensic evidence was inconsistent with those statements.
“The information that was gathered early in the investigation is inconsistent with other information,” Jett said. “The Department of Forensic Sciences, upon conducting the autopsy, ruled that the manner of death was homicide.”
According to Jett, Steward was killed at close range, yet the physical evidence was not consistent with suicide.
Steward’s family doesn’t believe he would have committed suicide.
“In our hearts, we think that he didn’t do it,” Robinson said.
Anyone with information about Steward’s death can contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
