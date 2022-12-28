Top news stories of 2022

As a new year begins, the past is remembered. From January to December, Lawrence County experienced its fair share of stories. Tragedy appeared all too often. Murder and death unfortunately dominate a majority of the year’s top articles. Too many headlines told the stories of destruction and immorality; it would be easy to believe the world’s darkness has crept in on the quiet county.
However, the year wasn’t without its shining moments. Though many did not make the front page, stories of kindness and generosity graced the paper with constant reminders of the light and laughter remaining in the community. Other stories served as harbingers of the county’s industrial success, or of change from voters across the area.
In no particular order, these were Lawrence County’s top stories of 2022. May there be better ones written in the coming months.
1. Solar-powered win: First Solar chooses Lawrence County
For several months during 2022, the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board worked on something big. Rumors flew about what it might be, but IDB President and CEO Tabitha Pace kept quiet. The board said little. Media-attended meetings quickly shifted to media-excluding executive sessions.
Then, finally, media from across northern Alabama received invitations to attend a special IDB meeting. Two days later, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, camera crews and reporters joined the county’s elected officials in the packed Lawrence County Commission boardroom. The IDB board and Pace sat at the head of the room, excitement stamped onto their faces as they welcomed everyone who gathered for the announcement.
By that time, the news had leaked. Several, if not all, knew what the announcement entailed. The leak only enhanced the excitement.
IDB Chairman Kenneth Brackins and Pace quickly told the crowd what they already knew: First Solar, Inc., one of the top solar panel manufacturers on the planet, picked Lawrence County to be their newest home.
While officials cheered and cameras clicked, the internet exploded. Articles popped up as First Solar announced the project simultaneously at their headquarters in Tempe, Ariz. Gov. Kay Ivey congratulated Pace and her team for successfully reeling in such a catch. CNBC, Bloomberg, Reuters, and more reported the deal, and it gained national attention. For at least one night, a spotlight shone on Lawrence County.
Over a month passed, yet the glow from the announcement did not diminish. Goldman Sachs recently named First Solar among their top solar stocks for 2023. Conversations around the county, from education to tourism, seem to all mention the coming impact of the manufacturing plant.
Following the IDB’s announcement, the Lawrence County Commission re-convened a special meeting to approve the historic deal. The agreement between the county and First Solar included plans for the company to construct a $1.1 billion facility in Mallard-Fox West Industrial Park.
During the emotional announcement, Pace struggled when discussing the significance of the agreement.
“This project – this company – will have a tremendous impact on our economy and our region,” Pace said. “Everyone on our team, the Savills team, the First Solar team, all have worked diligently for this project – and I said I wasn’t going to cry.”
After gathering herself, Pace continued, “I will forever be grateful to those teams.”
Pace choked up again while thanking her IDB board members.
“Thank you for always being professional and offering guidance and support,” said Pace. “I never have to worry about you supporting us in these efforts, and I appreciate that very much.”
Commission Chairman Bobby Burch reflected on the county’s past hardships; specifically, when the International Paper plant closed in 2014. The shutdown affected 1,100 jobs.
“We’ve seen cloudy days before,” said Burch. “Despite those cloudy days, God’s shining on Lawrence County – that’s all I can say.”
Upon completion, the new facility will employ 715 workers at an average of $26.77/hr for an expected gross pay of $55,681. According to the Decatur Daily’s Mike Wetzel, the average includes all employees, from bosses on salary to floor workers on hourly pay. Approximately 10 workers will be employed next year, a further 159 in 2024, and an additional 546 will be hired in 2025. The manufacturing plant would have an estimated payroll of $39.8 million in 2025.
The building will encompass 2.4 million square-feet, according to Pace. It will stretch 55 acres of land and overlap the southwestern boundary of the industrial park. Construction is estimated to be completed by late December 2025 and will commence by June 23, 2023; however, First Solar may break ground prior to then.
“They want to start moving dirt in December,” said Pace. “They don’t technically have to until June, but they’re out there ready to go.”
First Solar hired Savills, a global consulting firm, to scout sites for the project. The company considered options in multiple states before choosing Lawrence County. While other locations could offer more financially, Pace and her team impressed Savills executives.
“We looked at over 100 sites nationwide,” said Ann Marie Collins, Executive VP of Savills consulting firm. “You were chosen because of all [your] hard work and the way your community pulled together. Believe it or not, we look at those things.”
“Honestly, I think a lot of it went back to ‘relationship,’” said Pace. “Our competition – we were far off from them [financially]... But they saw how our team worked and how we wanted to work with them.”
“You want to go where you’re welcome,” said Burch. “And I think they saw that they were welcome.”
The county has competed in several industrial selections during Pace’s time as president. On industrial tours, corporate delegations experienced the best Lawrence County could offer. Yet the county often failed the final cut.
“We’ve come in second place so many times on projects as big as this,” said Pace.
Despite the near misses, project managers encouraged Pace to keep swinging.
“They always said, ‘You’re doing everything right. There’s nothing you could’ve done differently,’” said Pace. “‘It’s coming. Your time is coming.’ And they were right; it did finally come.”
Pace’s hard work finally paid off; however, few would’ve guessed that Lawrence County’s next big project would involve solar panels.
Solar power isn’t broadly utilized in Alabama. According to a report from House Method, solar accounts for 0.3 percent of the state’s electricity. Burch recognized the irony of a solar manufacturing plant in the Heart of Dixie.
“Here we are, the belt buckle of the Republicans,” said Burch, “and yet we’re contributing to lessen our carbon footprint.”
The new facility is a big win for the county’s industrial development. It continues a boom of industrial manufacturing in north Alabama: Toyota-Mazda, Amazon, Buffalo Rock, and Facebook facilities are among the sites under construction or recently opened in surrounding areas.
While such facilities provide needed economic benefits, the massive sites can be eyesores on the Alabama landscape. Pace believes industry can exist and grow in the county without disturbing its beauty.
“That’s another reason why we have those [industrial] parks,” said Pace. “To be able to have that area as an industrial area and not the whole county.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” Pace continued. “I don’t want to be a “Madison.” That’s why I live here; that’s why I love it here.”
A daunting amount of work remains before the project’s completion. Grants must be obtained, and infrastructure surrounding the site needs improvement. But for one night, those involved celebrated what the announcement meant for the county. Soon, they’ll get back to building the future.
“Now the real work starts. We’ve all been saying we can’t wait to get to this point, but we all know that it doesn’t stop here,” said Pace. “I know First Solar is ready to begin their journey in the great state of Alabama, and we’re anxious to show them some true Southern hospitality.”
2. Moulton leaders seek long-term solutions for foul water
Odorous and foul-tasting drinking water for Moulton customers has been an ongoing issue for the city, but in February Moulton Water Superintendent Jay Johnson voiced hope those issues may be permanently resolved in the next few months with a new filtration system.
The Moulton Water Department studied the issue to try and determine which approach would be best to prevent and treat the “earthy tasting” water, Johnson told Moulton Council members at the city council meeting Monday, Feb. 21.
“This isn’t something that we can flip a switch overnight and say we’ll fix this tomorrow. There’s a lot of different variables that play into it, but we’re on track,” he said. “It’s been a moving target for us.”
He said his department was exploring two filtration systems—ozone filtration and activated carbon filtration—to determine which would be most effective for Moulton Water.
With permission from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the city planned to bring in a pilot program, which would test samples of Moulton water using both types of systems and a variety of filters.
Johnson said it would take at least two months for the pilot program to begin, but the city was also awaiting approval on grant and federal funding the water department had applied for to assist in the construction and installation of a new filtration system.
“We should have an answer on the funding in a couple of months, but it would be then before we actually know what the long-term effects of the water treatment processes are, and we’ll choose what’s best for our customers and our system,” he said at the time. “This will be a long-term solution.”
Johnson said similar taste and odor issues were common for water treatment facilities that use lakes or reservoirs as a primary water source. He cited facilities in Tuscaloosa, North Port, Gadsden, Guntersville and Arab, some of which have experienced lake “turnover” responsible for the unpleasant smell and taste.
Turnover can occur when changes in temperature cause a stirring in the lake when cooler surface water falls to the depth of the lake and pushes warmer water to the top. During this process, algal blooms and sediment from the bottom of the lake or reservoir are also stirred up.
“I know it’s unpleasant, but the water is not harmful,” Johnson said.
At different times of the year, varying types of algae blooms could be the culprit behind temporary taste and odor changes.
For Moulton’s water source, Sinking Creek Reservoir, the latest taste and odor event was caused by Geosmin released from Oscillatoria/Planktothrix, a type of algae that grows beneath the lake’s surface, according to a press release from civil engineering firm, The Kelley Group. The firm worked with the city amid a water testing phase with Auburn University from late 2021 into early 2022.
“Moulton is operating significant water quality monitoring programs to ensure federal and state water quality standards are always met,” the release stated. “While every attempt has been made to lessen taste and odor issues using the existing water treatment processes, there are limits to the current capabilities of the water treatment plant.”
“Moulton has applied for funding through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the needed upgrades to the water treatment plant. The City of Moulton has tried several preventative measures over the last two years, but a water treatment plant upgrade is necessary to ensure the taste and order issue is resolved.”
Johnson said ADEM gave the Moulton Water Department permission to change some treatment procedures to lessen the earthy taste and odor until a new system was installed.
“Some people are more sensitive to it than others… I know it’s frustrating, but we appreciate everyone’s patience as we move forward with testing and resolving the issue,” he said.
The program’s funding arrived approximately three months after Johnson’s comments. In May, council members approved a $203,000 rental agreement for the testing system. Moulton leaders said the program was a first step towards permanently solving ongoing taste and odor issues with the city’s tap water.
The rental agreement with DeLoach Industries Inc., a water treatment supplier based in Sarasota, Florida, covered a 120-day rental of a mobile pilot testing unit designed to evaluate several treatment technologies to remove Geosmin and MIB compounds.
In February, an independent study through Auburn University determined algae growth was responsible for the release of Geosmin compounds at city lake and was the cause of bad-tasting, smelly drinking water.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said Moulton’s water was tested at the raw water site and at the treatment plant twice daily. Those reports were sent to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management once each month to ensure the city’s water remains in compliance with ADEM regulations.
ADEM and city leaders maintained that the water was safe to consume.
On Monday, May 16, the city’s utility began treating raw water with copper sulfate to resolve the taste and odor issues temporarily. At the time, Weatherwax said the treatment would take a few days to begin working.
Weatherwax said the pilot program would help determine the most effective long-term solution for eliminating taste and odor. He said the testing would begin in July and end in October, adding that it could take months before the city receives results following a grant application to the state to upgrade Moulton Water Treatment Plant and city water lines.
The Moulton water plant has seen few upgrades since its construction in 1969. Weatherwax said upgrades to the plant could cost more than $16 million.
Earlier in the year, Water Superintendent Jay Johnson recommended the council pursue plant upgrades—including the installation of a new filtration system, installing new lines and improving distribution capabilities—that would allow the utility to sell more water to West Lawrence Water Cooperative.
Weatherwax said the co-op currently purchases 30 million gallons of water from Moulton each month and serves about a third of Lawrence County’s population, extending from Mount Hope into Franklin County.
He said a joint grant application from Moulton and the West Lawrence Co-op should improve the city’s chances of receiving millions in funding for the projects, but he added that upgrades would likely take
In 2020, Moulton applied for the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWSRF) and received $1 million to begin infrastructure projects at the water plant.
Complaints about the city water’s taste and smell were far from the only issues the water department dealt with in 2022. Johnson was suspended from his position on March 9 on allegations of harassment and insubordination. He was subsequently fired. However, the Moulton City Council later reinstated Johnson and paid him for the time he missed during his suspension and firing.
Johnson’s attorney, Grant Wright of Tuscumbia, said the Moulton Personnel Board heard more than 10 hours of testimony and decided unanimously against the firing after lengthy deliberation.
3. More arrests in tragic Christmas Eve murder
On December 24, 2021, Gavin Ryan Hargrove was tragically murdered on Christmas Eve. The case struck the county with horror in the midst of the holiday season, and its shockwaves reverberated into 2022.
Multiple arrests followed the terrible crime, including the suspected shooter, Timothy Dakota McCary. McCary was arrested on Christmas day, 2021, and charged with capital murder, burglary, and writ of arrest.
On January 13, another Lawrence County man was charged after aiding and abetting the murder suspect in the wake of the killing.
Eldon Cordera Shelton, 32, of Lawrence County was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution on Thursday and placed in the Lawrence County Jail. His bail was set at $15,000.
McCary, 21, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting and robbery of Hargrove, 20, of Caddo, on Dec. 24.
Lawrence County sheriff’s investigators say Shelton apparently provided transportation for McCary near the crime scene and assisted him in hiding from law enforcement agencies before McCary was found and apprehended on the afternoon of Dec. 25.
“(Shelton) picked him up early in the morning after the crime and drove him around for a couple of days,” Lt. Lee Smith of the Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the arrest. “It’s an ongoing investigation, and anybody who played a role in assisting (McCary) will be arrested.”
Smith said more arrests were coming in the case, but said he couldn’t provide further details.
Court records indicated McCary is accused of shooting Hargrove one time in the head at McCary’s residence on Lawrence County 217 and stealing personal items from him before fleeing. The shooting is believed to have occurred about 1 a.m. Dec. 24 and authorities were notified about 6 p.m. that same day.
Smith said there were other people at the residence at the time, but said Shelton was not one of them.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hargrove was dead about 17 hours before authorities were notified.
Hargrove’s father was Lawrence County District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove, who was killed in a motorcycle/car collision on March 22. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Joey Hargrove’s widow and Gavin’s mother, Sonia Hargrove, to finish out his term.
Sheriff spokesman Brian Covington said McCary was in the general population of the county jail. It was the county’s only capital murder case of 2021.
Another arrest in the case occurred on Friday, March 4.
A Moulton woman was the third person charged in connection to the Christmas Eve slaying of Hargrove, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Maranda Harville, the 42-year-old mother of suspect Timothy Dakota McCary, turned herself in on Friday, March 4 on a warrant issued by the sheriff’s office, according to Chief Deputy Brian Covington.
Harville is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and abuse of a corpse. At the time of the arrest, Covington said no further information concerning Harville’s involvement would be released as investigations continued.
An affidavit filed by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Wheeler Lovelady said McCary intentionally caused the death of Gavin Ryan Hargrove by shooting him with a handgun during a theft or attempted theft “where Hargrove’s gym shorts pockets (were) turned out, his cellphone taken, and no other items left on his person.”
Harville was the second person charged with hindering prosecution in the same case.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report released on Tuesday, March 8, Harville posted a $30,000 bond and was released from the jail. McCary is being held at the county jail awaiting trial.
4. Moulton couple charged in death of 15-month-old baby
Sadly, Hargrove’s Christmas Eve murder was not the only tragedy to occur in 2021 with ripples that continued into this year.
Two people were arrested and charged with murder following the results of an autopsy report of a 15-month-old who died in April 2021. The arrests happened in late January of this year after months of investigation.
Jordan Ellan Harmon, 27 of Moulton, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 26 and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of chemical endangerment of a child, and murder, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond for the charges totaled $1.62 million.
Travius Sebastian Coleman, 28 of Moulton, who was Harmon’s boyfriend at the time of the child’s death, faces the same charges, plus an additional charge of child abuse. He was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 25. His bond totaled $1.68 million.
Harmon, the child’s mother, was first charged with aggravated child abuse following the April 11 incident when Lawrence deputies were called to the intersection at Alabama 24 and County Road 214. There, they met a person performing CPR on the child, Emery Michael-Knox Wilson, on the floor of a minivan, according to the sheriff’s report.
The child was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital and later to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for “higher level of care,” according to the report.
Wilson was pronounced dead on April 13 and an autopsy report was ordered, the report said.
Harmon was released from the Lawrence County Jail on Sept. 17 after posting a $60,000 bond for the abuse charge.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said autopsy results show Wilson died of blunt force trauma to the head. The child also suffered abrasions, contusions and lacerations to the scalp, had a depressed skull fracture and a fractured left forearm.
A toxicology report also found traces of cannabinoids in the toddler’s system, the Sheriff said.
Harmon and Coleman were brought in for additional questioning the week of January 24 before their arrests. They were both booked into the Lawrence County Jail. They remain incarcerated.
5. Body found in Chicken Foot confirmed as missing Trinity man
A horrible scene greeted investigators and the county coroner when they arrived at the location of a human corpse dumped in the Chicken Foot area of Lawrence County on Monday, March 7.
The “severely burned” body discovered in the Chicken Foot area was believed to be connected to a missing person’s case filed with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, March 6, according to authorities.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood was called around 3:06 p.m. on the Monday in question to the intersection at County Road 294 and County Road 222, where he said an unidentifiable male body was found on the side of the road.
“The body was severely burned. …it was a male body,” Norwood said. “The information is in line with a missing person’s report taken at the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.”
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:00 p.m. on the day before from a “family member and acquaintance” of David Guess, 51, of Trinity.
Investigators determined that Guess went missing from an address on County Road 294, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office released on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office arrested four in connection to a search warrant related to the kidnapping and disappearance of Guess.
Charles Allan Keel, 43, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devon Allan Keel, 17, was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.
Barbara Ann Keel, 39, was charged with possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Wayne Keel, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
“After talking with witnesses, investigators learned that Charles Allan Keel and his son, Devon Allan Keel, met Mr. Guess at a residence on County Road 294,” the report stated. “At some point an argument started over some catalytic converters and that argument turned physical. Mr. Guess tried to get away from Charles and Devon Keel.”
According to a witness statement, shots were fired at Guess and he was forced into a pickup truck that fled the scene of the incident.
Early on that Monday morning, investigators executed the search warrant and confiscated the drugs, drug paraphernalia and other items related to Guess’ kidnapping.
That afternoon, a delivery driver alerted the sheriff’s office to what was believed to be a body lying in an easement to farmland just off the roadway near the County Road 294 and 222 intersection, the sheriff’s office said.
According to Norwood, the body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Lab in Huntsville. He said DNA or dental records would be used to identify the victim and determine the manner of death.
On Thursday, March 10, authorities confirmed the discovered body was the desecrated corpse of Guess.
In addition to the previous kidnapping, assault, and drug charges, Charles Allan Keel was further charged with the murder of Trinity resident Guess and of abusing his corpse.
Four other Lawrence County residents face charges in connection with Guess’ death. Wendell Junior Proctor, 44, of Hillsboro was charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.
Tyler Tippett was charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of methamphetamine.
Devon Keel was additionally charged with unlawful imprisonment.
Jamie Michelle Parker, 35, of Hillsboro, was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine, and illegal possession of the prescription drug suboxone.
The incident unfolded Saturday, March 4 after Guess went to the residence of Tyler Ray Tippett, 26, on Lawrence County 294 in Hillsboro. According to the sheriff’s office, an argument over catalytic converters ensued and Guess was beaten by Tippett; Wendell Junior Proctor; Charles Keel and his 17-year-old son Devon Allan Keel, also of Trinity.
Tippett told sheriff’s deputies that Charles Keel and Devon Keel held Guess at gunpoint while saying he owed them $1,500 and beat him on the head with a pipe, according to an affidavit by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sgt. Wheeler Lovelady.
“Mr. Guess tried to get away, and Charles Keel shot Mr. Guess,” according to the sheriff’s office.
A preliminary autopsy report by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville determined Guess died of a gunshot wound to his chest.
Lovelady’s affidavit said the Keels then took Guess to his truck, flipped him into the bed of the truck and drove off.
Guess, in the bed of the pickup, was then driven to a location near Lawrence County 222 and Lawrence County 294, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“Mr. Guess was then doused with gasoline and set on fire by Charles Keel, Tyler Tippett and Wendell Proctor,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Family members reported Guess missing on Sunday, March 5 and said he was last seen at an address on Lawrence County 294.
About 3:00 p.m. Monday, a badly burned male body was discovered about 20 feet off Lawrence County 222 and Lawrence County 294 in the Chicken Foot community about two miles from where Guess disappeared, authorities said.
Coroner Scott Norwood said two tires were on top of the burned body when it was found. He called the scene “horrific.”
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Guess family, and hopefully the family will get deserved justice in this case,” Sheriff Max Sanders said.
He said the Moulton Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the investigation and that the public assisted with tips.
Charles Keel remains in jail. His bond was set at $3,317,000.
6. Moulton’s first Mardi Gras Parade raises $25,000 for local scholarship fund
Though the city grappled with water issues in February, it didn’t stop them from joining New Orleans and Mobile in celebrating one of the most wild times of the year. Moulton’s first Mardi Gras parade occurred this year on Friday, Feb. 25. And the purpose of the parade was worth ever greater celebrations. The event helped raise scholarship money for deserving students across the county.
Moulton couple Marvin and Elayne Jackson—the two responsible for forming the Byler Road Project and organizing Moulton’s inaugural Mardi Gras Parade—said they were overwhelmed after the success of the Mardi Gras event and fundraiser.
Despite frigid temperatures the night of the parade, crowds gathered along the parade route, which included portions of College, Main and Walnut Streets, Somerville Avenue and Byler Road. The Jacksons said they knew of visitors from Florence, Killen, Madison, Athens, Hartselle and even some out-of-state family members who turned up for the parade.
“It was awesome. It turned out so much better than we expected,” Elayne Jackson said. “There was a great crowd and participation... It’s just unbelievable. We can’t thank the people enough.”
The event, including a crowning ceremony for Mardi Gras King and Queen on Thursday, Feb. 24, raised around $25,000 for the Byler Road Project scholarship fund, the Jacksons said. The bulk of those funds were raised by the Mardi Gras court leading up to the parade.
According to the Jacksons, who co-own and operate The Hot Spot restaurant on Byler Road, the Byler Road Project scholarship fund was the sole project driving the parade.
The Jacksons planned to award at least two high school students from five Lawrence County high schools, including the Lawrence County Christian School, at graduation in May. Thanks to the support from the community, 10 students received scholarships from the project.
“We’ve always wanted to do something like this,” said Elayne. “Marvin and I planned on starting a scholarship fund ourselves, but we had lots of interest from other partners throughout the community.”
Though the sole purpose of the organization was to raise funds for recurring scholarship awards each year, drawing attention to the Byler Road neighborhood and the area’s rich history was an added bonus of the project, the Jacksons explained.
“We have two historic churches right here, and the history of this building,” Elayne said. “There’s so much we have to offer in this county and in our city. This county has the potential to grow.”
According to the Jacksons, the Byler Road Project recently donated books on the subject, written by local historian Joel Mize. The books were taken to local high school libraries to assist students with research on the history of Byler Road.
Three students from Lawrence County High School, two from Hatton High School, two from Lawrence County Christian School, two from R.A. Hubbard, and one from East Lawrence High School were awarded $1,000 scholarships.
“We plan to make donations to R.A. Hubbard High School band and the Hazlewood (Lyrical) Dance Team,” he added.
The R.A. Hubbard High School band and the Hazlewood Dance team led the parade on Friday and were the only two school organizations to participate this year.
The Jacksons said the parade included several participants, including Grand Marshal Errek Jett, District 3 County Commissioner Kyle Pankey, District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee, and other county and city leaders.
“We appreciate the support of the mayor and city council, the commission, and Sheriff Max Sanders. The mayor [Roger Weatherwax] and the police chief [Craig Knight] were awesome—helping with traffic and supporting our plans,” Elayne said. “We also want to thank Mylan Mitchell for donating crowns for our King and Queen and for donating to the scholarship fund.”
On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Byler Road Project crowned Jim Roberts and Ashley Biser as Mardi Gras King and Queen after the two raised the most funds among their competitors for the Byler Road Project scholarship fund.
Nominees for King and Queen also included Mitchell, Marvin Jackson, Billy Johnson, Savannah Johnson, Caren Stewart, Morgan Jones and Heather Hutto.
Following the parade, prizes for best float and two runners-up were awarded. The Byler Road Project won first place, the Rendezvous Krewe was awarded second-place and the Krewe of Eleos won third, the Jacksons said.
“We want to thank all the contestants for their participation and all those Mardi Gras Court nominees for their work fundraising,” Elayne said. “We’re also thankful to our Byler Road Project committee for all their hard work and support.”
The Byler Road Project Committee was made up of the Jacksons, Jerome Thompson, Rhonda McDaniel, Mark Dutton, Anna and Hood Mullican, Christy Williams, Coty and Brittany Alred, and Taylor Hester.
Marvin said plans are to see the Mardi Gras parade return next spring. On December 10, the Byler Road Project’s Facebook page posted a request for king and queen nominees in preparation for the 2023 parade. The parade is expected to be held Friday, Feb. 17.
7. Jesse Owens TBN feature spotlights Oakville museum bearing his name
Jesse Owens—the Lawrence County born, world-renowned track legend—was featured on an international television program and aired on the Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN) Sunday, Jan 13.
Jesse Owens Museum Director Nancy Pinion hoped to see interest in the Lawrence County museum pick up after the It Is Written episode, but also hopes the feature can draw the attention of an audience with little or no interest in sports.
“It was an amazing retelling of Jesse’s story, and I think they did a wonderful job portraying the side of his life that most people don’t get to see,” Pinion said of the episode.
The faith-based televised program, It Is Written, releases 30-minute episodes weekly and is seen in more than 143 countries. The Jesse Owens feature, “Running the Race,” is also available to stream online anytime at https://itiswritten.tv/programs/it-is-written/running-the-race.
It Is Written speaker and director Pastor John Bradshaw said the program was interested in Jesse Owens’ story for a number of reasons. Owens’ success as an athlete in a Jim Crow-era United States was especially relevant in the midst of Black History month, when the program aired. The program has been filming Black History Month features for years, Bradshaw said.
“He is one of the great figures in American history and he was an icon in American sports. His family were a people of faith,” said Bradshaw. “It’s a very compelling story, and we were drawn to telling it.”
Choosing Jesse Owens as a February feature for the program was a “no-brainer,” he added, explaining the proximity of the story to the It Is Written Chattanooga studio—just hours away from Jesse Owens’ birthplace. An interview with Pinion was filmed on-location for the feature, bringing the spotlight to Oakville.
As Bradshaw contemplated on the show, the little rural town of Oakville at first glance seemed a strange place for the museum commemorating the life of a world-famous record-breaking Olympian.
Before his interview with Pinion, Bradshaw said he had no idea what humble beginnings Owens had arisen from, being born in north Alabama just 50 years before the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and decades before the Civil Rights movement rooted itself in the state in the 1960s.
“When most people think about Jesse Owens, they know about his gold medals and his success as an athlete. I had no idea he’d been unwell as a child, and I was unaware of the circumstances about his childhood,” said Bradshaw. “I didn’t know that his family were sharecroppers or that he had grown up in poverty.”
Overcoming adversity—present in Owens’ life as discrimination and poverty among other things—is a central theme for Owens’ It Is Written feature.
“We wanted to zero-in on the idea that life throws adversity in our way—everyone experiences some type of adversity,” Bradshaw said.
Pinion said those same revelations are expressed to children visiting the museum on fieldtrips.
“We try to convey that message to visiting students. They have potential regardless of their situation in life or their circumstances. Jesse Owens achieved his goals against all odds with hard work and determination,” Pinion said.
As the It Is Written episode recounts, Owens famously set multiple world records in May of 1935.
In spite of a severe back injury, Owens became the world’s fastest runner over 220-yard hurdles, in the 220-yard dash, tied for world’s fastest in the 100-yard dash, and set the world record for the long jump—a record he would continue to hold for 25 years after the Big Ten championships in Michigan that year.
These feats would never have taken place if Owens’ family hadn’t decided to uproot their family and move to Cleveland, Ohio when he was a child.
“Jesse Owens couldn’t have attended the University of Alabama in his home state as Alabama didn’t accept Black students until 1963,” Bradshaw states in the feature. “This was 20 years before Rosa Parks refused to sit in the back of the bus. Jackie Robinson wouldn’t break the color barrier in professional baseball for another dozen years.”
“Owens couldn’t eat at most restaurants or stay at most hotels simply because of the color of his skin. He was about to become the hero of a nation that didn’t extend basic civil rights to him or his family.”
Despite the barriers that Owens eventually triumphed over, the Alabama boy became a household name following the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where he earned four gold medals. All this and more retold in Bradshaw’s program has the potential to reach millions of viewers still today.
“The fact that it is available to stream is very important to us, because that means it can reach more people even after the episode airs on television,” Pinion said. The feature is accessible to anyone with a computer and is available On Demand.
Pinion, who said the museum has frequently had visitors from all over the world, hoped the “Running the Race” episode will draw visitors at a time when international travel was picking back up after stalls from the COVID-19 pandemic, which also impeded attendance at the museum.
While the episode also ties in spiritual themes, Pinion said she appreciates Jesse Owens’ message entwined with scripture.
“Their choice of scripture is very appropriate to Jesse Owens’ story,” she said. “They did a wonderful job. Of all the filmmakers we’ve hosted at the Museum, this has probably been my favorite project.”
Bradshaw, who has conducted the It Is Written series since 2011, said Jesse Owens’ timeless story speaks to millions today who face challenges of their own, and he was pleased to see the museum keeping Owens’ story relevant.
“It’s great to dig into the story and uncover a little more about his background and history. He was a very inspirational man,” Bradshaw said. “It’s a unique museum, and I hope lots of people go to discover the history of where Jesse Owens grew up. The museum does a great job keeping his story front and center.”
Pinion’s hope of a rejuvenated attendance was realized throughout the year, as Jesse Owens Memorial Park and Museum hosted numerous special events and ceremonies in 2022, especially in the final quarter of the year.
On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity visited Jesse Owens Memorial Park to donate to the popular museum. The donation included an APA track jersey, APA history books, and a replica of Owens’ APA membership shingle. The fraternity also gifted the museum and its directors $1,000. Owens became a member of the fraternity at Ohio State University in 1935.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, southern historian and renowned author Dr. Wayne Flynt included the museum on his national book tour for his new historical memoir, “Afternoons with Harper Lee.” Flynt spoke to over 80 attendees, including many of the county’s elected officials, and signed books and spoke with all who wished to greet him. Other stops on his tour included New Orleans, Seattle, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and New York City. Flynt gushed over the museum during his visit, calling it his favorite stop along the tour.
And on Thursday, Dec. 8, a sapling from Owens’ English oak, gifted to him after winning four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics, was brought to Jesse Owens Memorial Park and planted outside the museum. Owens’ granddaughters flew down from their homes in Chicago and New York to be present for the special planting ceremony. Donna Prather Williams, Dawn Prather Hawk, and Gina Hemphill-Strachan thanked the museum for its work to honor Owens’ legacy, and they joined county officials in shoveling soil onto the special tree.
Next year will also start out strong for the museum, as the Vanderbilt football team will visit on Martin Luther King Day to tour the facility.
8. Voters make their ballots count in election year changes
Election years always result in change, and this year it hit hardest during the May primary elections. Five primaries were contested. Three incumbents were defeated, including Lawrence County District Judge Mark Craig.
Craig’s opponent Callie Waldrep said she felt the hard work she put into her campaign helped unseat Craig in the Republican primary Tuesday, May 24.
Waldrep collected 3,260 votes (56.45 percent) to Craig’s 2,915 (47.21 percent).
“We’ve worked hard from the start and it’s so humbling to see all of that hard work paid off,” she said. “I can’t thank the residents of Lawrence County enough. I want to thank Judge Craig for running a clean race. I’m certainly looking forward to taking all of this hard work we’ve started in the campaign and serving the people of Lawrence County.”
Waldrep had no Democratic or independent competition in the Nov. 8 general election.
In the Democratic primary, Delandrion Woods defeated District 1 school board member Christine Garner, and Amard Martin defeated District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd.
District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool and Sheriff Max Sanders were the only incumbents to survive a primary challenge.
Board of Education No. 1
Woods, 29, said he doesn’t feel the closure of R.A. Hubbard High School in District 1 played a significant role in him winning the Democratic nomination for the school board seat.
Woods won with a 107-vote edge over Garner for Board of Education Place No. 1. Woods, a Hillsboro town councilman, received 57 percent of the vote.
“I don’t think the Hubbard closure affected the race at all,” he said. “I feel the community was excited about having a new, young face who is from the community eager to work for the community. I have been around the community and have gained a sense of trust from the people, especially the young voters. I promise I will continue to work hard to keep the community informed and involved. I plan to work closely with the board.”
Woods collected 55 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Charlie Borden in the November general election. Borden resigned from the race prior to Election Day, but it was too late to remove his name from the ballot. If Borden won, a board member would have been appointed in his place.
District 1 Commissioner
Martin, a former captain for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, earned 504 votes (67.65 percent) to Byrd’s 241 votes (32.35 percent).
“This is just a stepping stone,” said Martin. “The people spoke. They want change. If elected in November, I will focus on bringing jobs and industry into the county. We still have a lot of work to do… Let’s continue to fight for District 1 and move forward.”
Martin went on to defeat independent qualifier David Coffey in the general election, 67 percent to 33 percent.
District 2 Commissioner
Pool won the Republican nomination for the seat by defeating Earl Sonny Malcom in the primary.
Pool garnered 63.34 percent of the votes with 881 votes. Malcom received 510 votes, or 36.66 percent.
“I want to thank everyone who supported me. I’ll need your support again in the fall,” Pool said.
He went on to defeat Prentis Davis in the November general election after Davis qualified as an independent. Pool received 68 percent of the November votes; Davis received 32 percent.
9. Two dead in Town Creek murder-suicide
While they were preparing to celebrate Independence Day, the community of Town Creek was rocked by a malicious murder-suicide.
Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett said Daricus “Rico” Yarbrough, 33, of Town Creek, shot and killed his former girlfriend Sheneaka Davis, 33, at her Bradley Street home Thursday, June 30, and then went to his own home a few houses away and fatally shot himself. Bradley Street is on the west end of town.
Garrett said Davis called police at 6:20 p.m. Thursday about an unwanted guest at her residence. A few minutes later, before police arrived, she was fatally shot twice in the back bedroom, he said. Police had a description of Yarbrough’s vehicle and found it outside his grandmother’s home.
“After he shot Davis and went home he apparently told a family member to get out of his house,” Garrett said. “We set up a secure perimeter around the house, and when officers approached the front door, he told them he had a firearm, but he didn’t point it at them.
“He closed the front door, and the officers then heard a gunshot. The officers were not sure if anybody else was in the house so they went in the house and found him dead on the floor of a single gunshot wound to the head.”
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood pronounced Davis dead at 6:35 p.m. and pronounced Yarbrough dead at 6:59 p.m. Both bodies were sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy, Norwood said.
Garrett said Davis suffered gunshot wounds to the upper and lower parts of her body.
The police chief said Davis called police several months ago because Yarbrough was an “unwanted guest on her property. We charged him with third-degree trespassing … and advised her to seek assistance through domestic violence agencies.”
Garrett said his department was assisted in Thursday’s incidents by Courtland police, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
He said the crime scenes were cleared by 10 p.m.
“Things went relatively smooth. All agencies worked well together,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was a sad day here.”
Garrett said it was the town’s first murder in his 18 years with the department, 15 as police chief.
Town Creek councilman and former Hazlewood High teacher and coach Aaron Goode called the murder-suicide that occurred Thursday a tragedy for the town and the families involved.
He could not believe the news Friday morning.
“I was shocked,” he said. “In high school, Rico was an outstanding athlete and was always nice and respectful. It’s a real tragedy for the community. I hope our legislators think about making stricter gun laws.”
According to WHNT reporter Kait Newsum, Yarbrough forced his way through the door before shooting Davis inside a rear bedroom. Davis’ three children were present in the home with one of Davis’ friends while the murder took place. They were not physically harmed.
10. Berryman sentenced to 45 years after toddler death
In another horrendous case of child abuse, Evan Berryman will spend the majority of his remaining years behind bars after a ruling that occurred in an August trial.
A Lawrence County circuit judge sentenced a Town Creek man who was convicted of three counts of child abuse involving two children, one of whom died from blunt force trauma, to 45 years in prison at a hearing Friday, Aug. 5.
Some of the family members and loved ones of Evan Woodrow Berryman, 35, began weeping when Judge Mark Craig handed down the sentence and fines totaling more than $30,000.
After a 16-day trial in March, a jury acquitted Berryman of capital murder in the Aug. 4, 2014, death of 2½-year-old Ian Calhoun, the son of Berryman’s then-girlfriend Chelsea Fike. But Berryman was found guilty of two counts of aggravated child abuse involving Ian and one count of child abuse involving his sister.
Defense attorneys James Mason and Thomas Di Giulian said they were surprised at the harsh penalty, but Di Giulian said the court “was within its legal right.” District Attorney Errek Jett said Berryman could have received a maximum of 50 years for his convictions.
“We don’t think it’s an appropriate sentence. We think it’s too much,” Di Giulian said after meeting with the Berryman family members. “We’ll file a motion for a new trial. The pre-sentence investigation gave us some hope. [Berryman] got a four, which is low on a scale of no risk. Probation department even had no objection to him being granted probation. It was a surprise.”
The defense attorneys added that Berryman had no disciplinary reports written up by the jail staff during the six years he has spent there since his arrest.
The defense has 30 days to file a motion for a new trial with the Circuit Court. If the motion is denied, the defense can appeal to the Court of Criminal Appeals in Montgomery, both sides said.
There has been no update on whether or not Berryman received a new trial.
Before handing down the sentence, Craig told the 50 or so people in the courtroom that he reviewed the 22 letters of support for Berryman the court had received. Also, he lauded Berryman for completing a college course to become a paralegal while he has been in the Lawrence County Jail since his arrest in 2016. Craig said Berryman will receive credit for the six years he’s been locked up.
Mason said the family members were “very disappointed and upset” with Craig’s sentencing.
Jett said the number of years in prison Berryman got was appropriate.
“If I asked you for a number of years, there is not a number that would be sufficient,” Jett said. “There is not a number. Whatever that number might be, it doesn’t replace a life.”
He said the post-sentence hearing meeting with the Calhoun family and loved ones was emotional.
“They’re relieved that this part of the case is over,” he said. “With the amount of time he was given and the fact the girl just turned 11, there will be zero chance that as a kid she will run up on this guy on the street or at Walmart. They found great comfort in that.”
Berryman was accused of beating Ian Calhoun and his older sister while they were under his care while Fike worked at night.
During the trial a key witness for the prosecution, Dr. Melissa Peters, of Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, said when Ian arrived via helicopter at the hospital on Aug. 2, 2014, he was unresponsive and appeared brain dead. She said his injuries were consistent with child abuse.
The cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head, torso and lower and upper extremities, according to an autopsy report completed by the Alabama Department of Forensics.
A defense witness, Dr. John Galaznick, a pediatrician from Northport, said it was impossible to tell how the bruises occurred on Ian’s body and he said the child had medical conditions that caused him to easily bruise. The defense argued that Ian had sustained a head injury when he fell out of bed and hit a wall.
Ian’s sister testified via videotape that she had been abused, and prosecutors showed the jury images of the girl with a black eye and severely bruised left cheek.
Fike, 31, has been charged with reckless murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse for her son’s death. She was arrested Dec. 13, 2016, and released on $190,000 bond, according to court records.
