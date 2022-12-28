Top news stories of 2022

Pace

As a new year begins, the past is remembered. From January to December, Lawrence County experienced its fair share of stories. Tragedy appeared all too often. Murder and death unfortunately dominate a majority of the year’s top articles. Too many headlines told the stories of destruction and immorality; it would be easy to believe the world’s darkness has crept in on the quiet county. 

However, the year wasn’t without its shining moments. Though many did not make the front page, stories of kindness and generosity graced the paper with constant reminders of the light and laughter remaining in the community. Other stories served as harbingers of the county’s industrial success, or of change from voters across the area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.